24-year-old woman marries 85-year-old man that is older than her grandpa; they now hope to start a family together

Photo by @mnigeria98/TikTok

What someone finds attractive is subjective. Some people like their partners to be blonde, while others prefer brunettes. Preferences are limited to physical characteristics - some individuals are attracted to older people. One woman took dating older men to the extreme when she married a man 61 years her senior.

Miracle Pogue, 24, met her 85-year-old husband in 2019 while working at a laundromat in Mississippi. What started as a friendship soon became a blossoming romantic relationship within the following year. By February 2020, Charles proposed to Miracle; they married in the summer of 2022.

Miracle stated she realized just how big of an age gap she and her partner had when he told her he was born in 1937. But according to Miracle, Charles' age did not matter to her because she liked him for the person he was.

The 24-year-old's mother, 45-year-old Tamika Philips, and her grandfather Joe Brown, 72, supported her relationship. However, this was not the case with her father, Kareem Phillips, 47, who did not initially approve. Miracle told her father that they would have lost their relationship if he did not show up to her wedding to walk her down the aisle. Though Kareem required some convincing, he began to support the relationship after meeting Charles.

85-year-old Charles insists that his and his wife's age difference is not an issue. He stated that online hate and mean comments do not impact their lives, and they will continue to live happily together despite criticisms.

The couple is now taking the next steps to create a family together. They have begun making plans for IVF treatments. Miracle's wish is to have two children with her husband.

But, despite being enthusiastic about building a family with her husband, Miracle said she sometimes fears for his health, citing the time he contracted COVID. Worry and fears aside, though, the couple intends to spend every day loving each other as best as they can.

What do you think of Miracle and Charles' relationship? Is the age difference too vast? Or have they proven that love knows no bounds?