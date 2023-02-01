Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.

This is the case for 23-year-old Shauna Rae Lesik. As a child, Shauna underwent brain cancer treatment which eventually stunted her growth. Shauna stands 3 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds - just about the size of the average third grader. Sadly, Shauna's disability has made finding a lover hard for her as an adult.

This seemed to change when Shauna met 26-year-old Dan Swygart. Shauna and Dan quickly hit it off, and their encounter was documented on Shauna's reality tv show, I Am Shauna Rae. However, instead of being happy for Shauna, viewers slammed Dan and called the two's relationship disgusting and creepy because Shauna looks like a child.

Dan took to Instagram to defend his and Shauna's relationship. He made it clear that he and Shauna are "just good friends" that are still trying to "get to know each other." However, he also stated that the people criticizing the pair, whether or not they are actually a couple, are the disgusting ones. He went on to explain that it's wrong for people to say that Shauna, who has always been treated differently due to her disability, cannot have a relationship with someone due to her disability.

Dan, who initially reached out to Shauna after being inspired by her strength broadcasted in her series, stated that some good has come out of his time on the series despite the hate he received. He explained that he hoped the series could show other disabled people that they can form the same kind of connection with someone.

While many criticized Dan and compared him to a pedophile, others praised him for defending Shauna and other people with disabilities. What do you think? Is Dan creepy for forming a close friendship with Shauna? Comments are welcome below.