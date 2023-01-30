Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mind

Photo by Sora Shimazaki/Pexels

Chief Judge Frank Caprio is a familiar officer of the Providence Municipal Court known for his generosity and compassion. His cases are filmed and showcased on his 'Caught in Providence' show.

However, on one particular morning, Judge Caprio was not having any of it with defendant Gladys Rodriguez. He quickly listed the nine traffic violations that landed Rodriguez in his court. These violations included speeding and running red lights. Wanting to get to the bottom of her unacceptable driving record, Judge Caprio questioned the defendant on the violations.

Rodriguez then gave a teary-eyed and heartrending explanation. She shared that she had been a victim of domestic violence, and many of her traffic violations resulted from her fleeing her abuser, who stalked her and her nine-year-old daughter.

Judge Caprio did not believe that all her violations were due to her fleeing a dangerous situation. However, he empathized with the mother as he understood her mind was clouded due to the abuse she endured. Getting down to business, Judge Caprio asked if Rodriguez could pay the nine tickets she was issued, which totaled $350. Since Rodriguez is a single mother who recently escaped an abusive relationship, she did not have the money to pay her fines.

Using some of his well-known generosity and compassion, Judge Caprio told Rodriguez he would try to help her. He stated that "there are in this country some very generous people" that send him letters with checks enclosed so that he can use the money to help those in need. The judge went on to open multiple letters with checks - one worth $100, one worth $75, and the last worth $50.

In all, Judge Caprio brought Rodriguez's fine to $125, less than half of what she was initially required to pay. Rodriguez was left teary-eyed by Caprio's generosity and asked if she could hug the kind judge. The two embraced as the courtroom applauded the interaction.

For those who have suffered from domestic violence or interpersonal violence know that acts of kindness, even small ones, go a long way. They are a reminder that there are kind people who care. Caprio has shown that he is one of those people.

*If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, know that help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 to speak with someone today.