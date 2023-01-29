Woman claims late husband is in a restaurant's new promotional video, but he died in 2014

Photo by Spice Cottage / Facebook

Losing a loved one is one of the most challenging and devastating things a person can go through. Even more so when the person you have lost is your partner with whom you've built a life. You are left feeling numb, lost, and full of grief. Navigating and dealing with grief is hard. It takes time and patience; sometimes, it never entirely goes away. And while it may get easier over time, grief tends to linger, burying itself inside you until it decides to come to the surface from time to time. It may manifest itself in anger, humor, or even delusion.

One grieving woman has recently claimed to have seen her dead husband in a restaurant's promo video. Lucy Mason, a widow, stated that there's no doubt that one of the men in the promo video is her late husband, who died in 2014. Mason even took to Facebook to leave a comment under the restaurant's video to ask when the footage was taken. The restaurant replied, stating that the footage in the video had only been taken a week before Mason commented.

Even though the restaurant clarified the footage timeline, Mason insists that she saw her late husband, Harry, eating chicken korma with his son in the video. She even stated she watched the video 30 times just to be sure that what she saw was correct - and she was left more confident after each watch. Moreover, Mason added that Harry only ever ate chicken korma, which only reinforced her belief that it was him she saw in the video.

Mason's strange claim has gone viral, leading many to create crazy theories about how her dead husband could have ended up in the footage. However, Harry's son Alex took it upon himself to clear up the bizarre situation when he told the Daily Mail that neither he nor his father was in the video. Alex also clarified that he has not spoken to Mason in years and is unsure how or why she would think his late father is in the video. Moreover, Harry's daughter, Kiera Doherty, also insisted that neither of the men in the footage is her father or brother.

Eventually, the restaurant also took steps to clear up misunderstandings from this bizarre claim. The restaurant manager, Bodrul Islam, stated that he recorded the footage used in the promo video to show the renovations at the restaurant. According to Islam, the renovation was not completed until January 2023. And because the footage shows the renovations, there is no way it could have been recorded before January 2023, as Mason would like to believe.

What started as a mystery involving the reappearance of a dead man turned into a story of a woman mistaken by what she saw. While there is a very slim possibility Mason's husband faked his death only to reemerge in a restaurant promotional video, it is simply not the case here. Though Mason's claims seem odd and far-fetched - I empathize with her. Perhaps, the widowed woman is still grieving the loss of her significant other and so is convincing herself that there's some way he is still out there. Grief makes people do crazy things, and maybe this is one of those things.