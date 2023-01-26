Man enraged after his 7-year-old child falls out of a moving car under his wife's supervision

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

My friend Julio and his wife, Ana, have been married for five years and have a 7-year-old son, Leo. Like many couples, Julio and Ana don't always see eye to eye when it comes to parenting. While both believe in gentle parenting, Julio thinks Ana is too lenient with their child.

Julio mentioned that Ana often lets Leo do whatever he wants to keep him from getting upset; Ana doesn't see a problem with this because she "will do whatever to make Leo happy." On the other hand, Julio thinks Ana is raising Leo to be spoiled.

Julio finally became fed up with his wife's parenting when one of her actions led to Leo being injured. According to Julio, Ana and her sister, Jen, were spending time together with Leo and Jen's daughter at their home. The kids wanted snacks, so Jen offered to drive everyone to the store for some shopping. Jen warned Ana that one of the backseat doors was broken and would come open if it was leaned on. Ana had some reservations and suggested that she stay behind with the children while Jen went to the store alone.

This suggestion upset Leo because he wanted to pick out his own snacks. After a fifteen-minute temper tantrum, Ana gave in. They all piled into the car, and Ana said she told Leo to behave and stay seated adequately while the vehicle was moving.

Everything was great until the children started playing catch on the way home. Julio said Ana told him that Leo took his seatbelt off without her knowledge while playing catch with his cousin in the backseat. At some point, Leo leaned on the broken car door, which flew open, and Leo tumbled down a busy road. Jen noticed and immediately stopped. Luckily, no cars were coming toward Leo, and he was able to run to the car to get back in.

Julio told me that hearing this infuriated him at the time because Ana "can never say no, and now our son is hurt." After listening to Ana's story, Julio yelled at Ana, saying, "you're a terrible mother! You let him get his way with anything, even if it leads to him getting hurt!"

Ana apologized for her role in the incident but said Julio was out of line for calling her a terrible mother. Ana responded to Julio's comment, saying, "I'm trying my best. I messed up, but you don't have to belittle me for it."

Afterward, Julio felt terrible for calling her a terrible mother - he knows Ana is doing what she thinks is right by trying to keep their son happy. He says he sometimes wishes she would be a little more strict with him in certain situations, like the car incident. Julio has apologized for his comments and says he and Ana are working together to parent in similar fashions.

How would you handle a situation like this?