Man legally changes gender to female in an attempt to gain custody of his children

Everyone knows that divorce can get ugly, especially if you have kids. While some people agree on the details of the divorce amicably, many have issues coming to an agreement which leads to a bitter battle that can last years. One of the most pressing and challenging things to agree on during a divorce is the custody of a couple's child (s). Some parents will go to extremes to win a custody battle. One man in Ecuador recently proved the extremes he was willing to go to.

René Salinas Ramos, 47, legally changed his gender identity as a last-ditch effort to get custody of his daughters after separating from his wife. Ramos still identifies as a male despite being listed as "femenino" on his ID card. The man claims that he took this drastic measure because the courts in his country typically side with mothers regarding custody cases.

Ramos also claims that the environment his daughters are currently in with their mother Is abusive. He states that he is only seen as a financial provider and has not seen his daughters in over five months. Ramos noted that his decision was not to mock any group but to manipulate the system.

However, Ramos's desire to win custody of his children was not well-received by the trans community. The director of the Ecuadorian Federation of LGBTI Organizations, Diane Rodríguez, believes that Ramos's actions are not commensurate with the law. Furthermore, the trans community is afraid that this will cause legislation that helps the trans community to regress.

In the meantime, Ramos is still dealing with the custody battle between him and his ex-wife. During this time, his children will remain with their mother. Salinas Ramos maintains that his decision to change his gender shows his love for his daughters.

