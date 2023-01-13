Romance writer allegedly faked her death in an attempt to promote her novel

Photo by Lisa Fotios / Pexels

Most people strive for success in their work, relationships, or both. But success does not always come easy. It requires hard work and dedication. But one woman took her quest for success a few steps further when she faked her suicide.

Susan Meachen, a romance author, is said to have faked her suicide over two years ago. According to her Facebook account, the author committed suicide in 2020 due to bullying. Before admitting to the hoax last week, she pretended to be dead for years.

According to Meachen, she did attempt to take her own life. Though she survived, a Facebook post with news of the author's death began circulating on Facebook. The post appeared to have been the daughter of Meachen. Many book lovers sent their condolences, and others even helped fund the costs of Meachen's funeral. All the while, Meachen was alive and well, often meeting with a psychiatrist to

Meachen's Facebook was regularly updated to promote the 'late'-author's books. Her final book, Love to Last a Lifetime, was published 'posthumously in October 2020. But it would later come out that everything was a lie.

Meachen recently posted a message on The Ward, a Facebook group, stating that she is alive and well. The author also admitted that her family had made up for her death after she attempted to take her own life. Instead of coming forward immediately, Meachen went along with the lie. She claims she is just now telling the truth because she wants her life back.

Unsurprisingly, many people in the book community are upset with Meachen. Though the author wasn't well-known, she acquired a small following over the years. When news broke of her "suicide," many mourned the author. Now, many are criticizing her actions and labeling them "unforgivable." It is suspected that Meachen faked her death to boost her book sales. Though, it would appear that it did not help based on Facebook posts claiming book sales were not going well.

Whether or not Meachen was in on the hoax, one thing is for sure: she crossed the line when she waited nearly three years to come forward with the truth.