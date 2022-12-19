A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identity

Photo by the Newtown Police Department/Facebook

On July 28, 2013, 50-year-old Robert Hoagland had breakfast with his son, Max, at their home. He continued his morning as usual and even mowed the lawn at one point. Hoagland said goodbye to his son as he left - this would be the last time his family would see him alive.

The following day, July 29, Hoagland was scheduled to pick up his wife Lori from the airport - but he never showed. Lori sent called and sent messages but received no response. Two hours after landing, she went to a family member's home, where she called her husband's boss. It was revealed that Hoagland didn't show up for work that day. That night, Lori reported her husband missing.

While investigating Hoagland's disappearance, police found the missing man's car, medication, and cell phone at the family home. Ten days after Hoagland disappeared, his wallet was found in the house leading his family to believe something terrible had happened to him. The then 50-year-old man was last seen on a gas station's surveillance footage in Connecticut. There were reported tips and possible sightings, but many led nowhere.

However, this mystery ended recently when a 59-year-old man was found dead in Rock Hill, New York. This man was Robert Hoagland, living under the fake name Richard King. Police initially had trouble identifying the man but soon realized it was the missing family man from Connecticut after finding papers with his real name.

In his bed, Robert was found unresponsive by his roommate David, whom he had lived with for nine years. David performed CPR and called 911, but it did not help. When police arrived, they noted that there were no signs of foul play.

Understandably, Hoagland's family is confused and distraught after hearing the news of Hoagland's death. What would you do if you were in this situation?

