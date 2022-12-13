62-year-old man trapped alive in body bag for five hours after being mistakenly declared dead; dies two days later

Photo by Brett Sayles/Pexels

Death is one of the only things guaranteed for each of us. The scary truth is that we will all inevitably die at some point. Despite this harsh reality, it is something we all must come to terms with. And, all we can ever hope is that we go peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Unfortunately, one Brazilian man did not have much peace in his final days. José Ribeiro da Silva, 62, was being treated for tongue cancer when he was declared dead by a doctor at Goiano Central-North State Hospital. Per protocol, da Silva was put in a body bag and taken to the hospital morgue. While there, he spent five hours in the morgue's refrigerator. His family was notified of his death, and the hospital issued a death certificate.

The following morning, da Silva was then taken to a funeral home. As a funeral home employee was getting ready to prepare the man's body for funeral services, they noticed something strange - da Silva's eyes were open, and he was having difficulty breathing. The funeral home immediately alerted the man's family, and he was taken to Rialma Municipal Hospital. Sadly, da Silva died of hypothermia two days later.

The unfortunate mistake happened when a doctor took the 62-year-old's lack of breathing as a sign of death. But, it turns out, da Silva was breathing the entire time. The doctor who incorrectly declared the 62-year-old man was suspended from his job. Furthermore, the police will investigate da Silvas's death and treat it as a homicide.