24-year-old woman has 22 babies with millionaire husband who is now in jail

Photo by Alena Darmel/Pexels

Christina Ozturk, 24, is a Russian blogger who married 57-year-old millionaire businessman Galip Ozturk. The couple met in Georgia while Christina was on vacation and fell in love in no time. Christina even described meeting Galip as love at first sight. Soon after, Christina and her daughter Vika, whom she gave birth to at seventeen, moved to Batumi, Georgia, to live with Galip.

But one child just wasn't enough for this young woman, as she had already dreamed of having a big family. Galip was already a father to adult children but agreed with his wife's desire to have a large family. The couple quickly decided to use surrogate mothers to have as many children as they could as soon as possible. Each surrogate pregnancy costs about $9,707.

The couple welcomed their first son in March 2020. By the fall of 2021, the couple had 21 babies born via surrogacy. All of the children are genetically theirs. Christina estimates she and her husband have paid about £138,000 ($170,000). The couple hopes to add even more children to their humongous family.

In addition to the children, the couple also houses sixteen live-in nannies to help care for the children. The nannies cost the couple over $82,000 a year. Despite online criticisms from strangers, Christina feels she is a good mom. She spends time with the children, even devoting alone time to each of them.

However, in a shocking twist, Christina's husband was arrested in May 2022 for money laundering and falsifying documents. Even stranger, Galip was in Georgia after fleeing his home country, Turkey, because he was sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating the murder of a man in 1996. After discovering the viral online reports about the couple's large family, authorities realized who Galip was. There has not been an update on Galip's release since March.

