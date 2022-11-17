In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead

Savannah Aylin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgSdG_0jAz5h4k00
Photo by Yan Krukov/Pexels

On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencer for the gun he had with him.

How did Ronald Lee Haskell come to know the Stay Family?

Ronald Haskell married Melannie Lyon in Orange County on March 15, 2002. The couple moved to Logan, UT, in 2006 and lived there with their children until 2013. Haskell was highly violent - at one point, he faced domestic violence charges after dragging Melanie out of their bed by her hair. He then proceeded to beat her in front of their four children. On July 8, 2013, a year before Haskell knocked on the Stay family door, Melanie took out a protective order against her husband. And on February 14, 2014, the two were divorced.

After their divorce, Melanie moved to Houston with their children; Haskell moved back to his native San Marcos, California, to live with his parents. While there, he duck-taped his mother to a chair and threatened her life. Haskell fled California to avoid arrest and journeyed to Texas.

Haskell's horrific revenge on his ex-wife:

On that fateful summer day, Haskell had a plan that he intended to execute no matter what. When young Cassidy Stay notified him that her parents were not home, Haskell turned and walked away. Haskell likely expected the adults to be home, and hearing that they weren't surprised him. Whatever the case, a few minutes later, Haskell went back to the door and rang the bell. Cassidy opened the door once again, and Haskell confessed to his true identity.

Haskell's untruthfulness and strange FedEx costume made Cassidy nervous. She knew that her aunt's marriage with Haskell was violent and their divorce was ugly. This knowledge and Haskell's odd visit made the teen uneasy. Listening to her gut instinct, Cassidy tried to close the door on her former uncle. Unfortunately, Haskell forced his way into the home.

After entering the home, Haskell gathered Cassidy and her four younger siblings: Bryan, 13; Emily, 9; Rebecca, 7; and Zachary, 4. Held in the living room, Cassidy turned on Netflix to calm the younger children's nerves. There, they sat and waited for their parents to come home to suffer the same horrifying nightmare.

Katie Stay, 33, and Stephen Stay, 39, returned home shortly after and were met by Haskell and his loaded weapon. Haskell forced Katie and Steven into the living room with their five children. Haskell went on to tie each family member, lined them up, and pushed them on their stomachs.

Haskell demanded to know where his ex-wife and children were. But whatever their answer was, it did not matter; Haskell decided to his kill ex-wife's family as revenge for their divorce. Katie Stay realized that it would not matter what her family did or said to Haskell - her family would be his first victims.

Katie knew she had to attempt to get her and her family out of harm's way, so she stood up and tried to fight off Haskell. But she was tied up and unable to do much before Haskell took his gun and shot Katie in the head in front of her family. The gunman continued down the line of family members, shooting each one in the back of the head execution style. Haskell fired 13 shots in total.

When the Stay family's killer was done with his rampage and was sure everyone was dead, he stole the family's car and fled. His next destination was his ex-wife's parent's home. On his way to his former parents-in-law's home, police surround Haskell. A chase with two dozen police cars ensued throughout the town before Haskell was disabled with a spike strip. Police blocked Haskell with two armored vehicles in a cul-de-sac about three miles from the Stay home. Not wanting to surrender, Haskell used a cell phone to communicate with police as he held his gun to his head; this went on for three hours before police took Haskell into custody.

How had Haskell been found so quickly?

Before Haskell's capture, a 911 call from a 15-year-old girl called in; she claimed that her ex-uncle killed her family and was on his way to her grandparent's home to kill them next. Cassidy Stay, who unexpectedly answered the door earlier that day, had survived the horrific attack. As Haskell raised his gun and shot at the teen in the back of her head, Cassidy threw up her hands, and the bullet struck her finger before grazing her head and fracturing her skull. She immediately played dead and lay there with her deceased family members next to her until Haskell left the home. When she felt it was safe to move, Cassidy fled to a neighbor's house to call the police.

It was later revealed at trial that Haskell stopped at a Sonic on the way to his ex-wife's parent's home, giving police enough time to catch up with him. Ronald Haskell was charged with six counts of capital murder on July 10, 2014, just two days after the massacre.

The Lengthy Trial of Ronald Lee Haskell

Like a lot of murder cases, Haskell's was a lengthy process. The process was even longer because the defense attempted to plan an argument for the insanity defense. Before presenting an insanity defense, the defendant's mental health history has to be thoroughly investigated.

Haskell's trial eventually started in September 2019. During the trial, Cassidy courageously testified for two hours about the events that occurred five years earlier. Now twenty, Cassidy recalled how she told Haskell the names and ages of her siblings to appeal to his humanity; she thought he would be less inclined to hurt them if Haskell knew more about them. Unfortunately, nothing would have deterred Haskell from doing what he went there to do that day. Cassidy ended her testimony by saying that Haskell was neither disoriented nor frantic - she got the sense that he knew exactly what he was doing and did not appear insane at the time. The monster who murdered her family was no different than the monster sitting before her in the courtroom during the trial. Haskell's attorneys chose not to cross-examine Cassidy.

Haskell's defense claimed that he heard multiple voices telling him to kill the Stay family. They further claimed the defendant had bipolar disorder with psychosis and schizoaffective disorder at the time of the murders. After eight hours of deliberation, jurors rejected Haskell's insanity defense. Cassidy Stay, seated in the courtroom gallery, wiped away tears as the verdict was read. Afterward, she hugged and thanked the prosecutors for their diligence.

In October 2019, Ronald Lee Haskell was sentenced to death. He is on death row, awaiting execution by lethal injection.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 115

Published by

Social worker with a passion for social justice and mental health awareness by day. Lover of literature, true-crime, and film by night.

Houston, TX
810 followers

More from Savannah Aylin

Powerball Prize is Up To $1.9 Billion, The World's Largest Prize of All Time

Imagine waking up and becoming an instant multimillionaire with hundreds of millions of dollars at your disposal. What would you do? Would you quit your job and move out of the country? Would you share your earnings with friends and family? Granted, most of us will never be in this position, but it's fun to think about.

Read full story
Mount Washington, KY

Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable Acts

On April 9, 2004, 18-year-old Louise Ogborn got ready and went to work as she had done many times before for the past four months. She began her shift like any other, but it soon turned into a traumatizing nightmare she could have never seen coming. A man identified himself as "Officer Scott" called the Mount Washington, Kentucky McDonald's that Louise worked at and claimed an employee had stolen a purse. According to the assistant manager on duty, Donna Jean Summers, the caller gave a description that matched Louise perfectly. The "officer" stated that Louise would need to be searched; otherwise, she would be arrested and taken to jail. Summers, 51, locked Louise in the restaurant's office and ordered the teen to remove each item of clothing, leaving her naked. Despite how shocking this may seem, Summers believed the caller, as he mentioned the store manager by name and claimed to be on the line with the McDonald's corporate office. She even claimed to have heard police radios in the background. Louise attempted to cover herself with an apron while waiting in the restaurant office unclothed. Another assistant manager, Kim Dockery, consoled Louise. Summers also tried to enlist Jason Bradley, a 27-year-old cook, to watch Louise, but he refused. Still, no one called authorities or suspended the "search." Louise later recalled that she thought she was in trouble with authorities and, therefore, unable to leave of her own free will. Sometime later, the caller told Summers to call her fiance, Walter Wes Nix Jr., and ask him to come to watch Louise; Summers complied.Nix spoke with the so-called detective and did what he instructed. Nix took away the apron Louise was using to cover herself, leaving her completely nude. He forced her to dance, do jumping jacks, deep knee bends, and stand on furniture. Nix also made the 18-year-old kiss him while sitting on his lap. If Louise did not comply with the orders, Nix would slap her buttocks until they reddened. When Summers would come and check on them, Lousie was allowed to cover herself. But as soon as Summers left, the abuse restarted. Hours after the horrific abuse began, Louise was ordered to perform oral sex on Nix.Despite her pleas, Nix threatened to hit her if she did not follow the orders. Fearing for her life, Louise complied. All of it was recorded on surveillance. The caller told Nix he would need to find another man to replace him if he wanted to leave. So, Summers called a 58-year-old maintenance man, Thomas Simms. The caller told Simms to take Louise's apron, but Simms refused; he knew something was wrong. Finally, Summers realized she was conned. She called her manager, Lisa Siddons, only to find out she had never spoken to the caller, as he claimed. Later, Summers watched the surveillance video and saw what her fiance had done with the teen; she broke off their engagement. Summers was fired from McDonald's for allowing non-employees into the office, which was against company rules. Weeks later, she was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful imprisonment - her ex-fiance, Nix, was indicted on charges of assault and sodomy. Summers was sentenced to probation, while Nix was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty. The other assistant manager, Dockery, transferred to another location. The traumatized teen victim never returned to work. Louise suffered from post-traumatic symptoms such as panic attacks and insomnia. She also suffered from depression and anxiety, leading her to be prescribed four different antidepressants before she started to feel better.

Read full story
Texas State

Legal, or Not Legal?: Ten Weird Laws in Texas

We all know that laws in the United States can get a bit complicated. Some laws are universal and standard. Some laws are dependent on where you live. Some laws are simple, and some are complex. There are federal laws, and then there are state laws. And many states have weird laws that don't seem like they should be laws at all. Texas is no exception. Here are ten strange laws that are enforceable in Texas today:

Read full story
5 comments

Insanity Defense Cases Are Rarely Successful, But These Succeeded

In 1993, Lorena Bobbitt used one of her kitchen knives to cut off her husband's penis. During her trial, the 24-year-old recounted how her husband, Jonh Wayne Bobbitt, raped her that night after returning to their home drunk. This sort of violence was not an isolated incident. Lorena told authorities that John was sexually, physically, and emotionally abusive for years.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!

Houston is the fourth largest city in the U.S., meaning it has thousands of food options. It's also one of the most diverse metropolitan areas, so plenty of variety exists. Vegan food is not an exception, and over the past few years, dozens of new restaurants have popped up all over the city. Among these are many vegan Mexican restaurants. Whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, pescetarian, or a meat eater who wants a break, you should check out these spots:

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida Man: Seven Bizarre Crimes That Have Happened in Florida

Photo by Nachelle Nocom/PexelsPhoto by Nachelle Nocom: https://www.pexels.com/photo/beach-2406203/. Florida has a reputation for being the home of some of the craziest crimes. Some of these criminals are unlucky, some are bizarre, and some are just plain dumb. Here are seven individuals who have committed crimes that have given Florida its reputation:

Read full story
6 comments

Children of the Corn: Young Kids Who Have Committed Heinous Crimes

Anyone who murders another person is quite frightening. It's terrifying to know that there are evil people who walk among us. But, there's something even more sinister about children who kill... Here are ten child murderers who should send chills down your spine:

Read full story
3 comments
Sutherland Springs, TX

Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.

Mass shootings in America are nothing new and occur more often than we'd like to admit. So often, it's hard to be surprised when we hear about another in the news. But they never get any less devastating.

Read full story
87 comments
Braintree, MA

Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University Colleagues

Nearly 36 years ago, on the afternoon of December 6, 1986, Braintree, MA, police received a phone call from a frantic Judy Bishop stating that her daughter, Amy Bishop, had shot her son.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in Houston

With Houston being the fourth largest city in the US, it's no surprise that this city has seen some disturbing crimes throughout its existence. Some gruesome and some just plain bizarre, here are ten Houston crimes that have shocked the nation:

Read full story
16 comments
Galveston, TX

Driver Charged with Murder After Killing 14-year-old in Drunk-Driving Crash and A Discussion About Drunk Driving and BAC

On Friday, September 2, 2022, Keith Brazier, 28, of Galveston, struck a jeep, killing 14-year-old Mason Nelson and injuring three other passengers. Police determined alcohol and speeding were contributing factors in the crash.

Read full story
1 comments

Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity: The Insanity Defense

The insanity defense is thrown around a lot in true crime. But what exactly does it mean? What determines criminal insanity?. First, it’s important to note that there is a considerable difference between mental illness and legal insanity. Mental illness is a psychiatric condition, whereas insanity is strictly legal. Insanity refers to mental incompetence and moral irresponsibility. It does not have a specific medical meaning.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children

Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Read full story
37 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy