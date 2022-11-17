In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead

On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencer for the gun he had with him.

How did Ronald Lee Haskell come to know the Stay Family?

Ronald Haskell married Melannie Lyon in Orange County on March 15, 2002. The couple moved to Logan, UT, in 2006 and lived there with their children until 2013. Haskell was highly violent - at one point, he faced domestic violence charges after dragging Melanie out of their bed by her hair. He then proceeded to beat her in front of their four children. On July 8, 2013, a year before Haskell knocked on the Stay family door, Melanie took out a protective order against her husband. And on February 14, 2014, the two were divorced.

After their divorce, Melanie moved to Houston with their children; Haskell moved back to his native San Marcos, California, to live with his parents. While there, he duck-taped his mother to a chair and threatened her life. Haskell fled California to avoid arrest and journeyed to Texas.

Haskell's horrific revenge on his ex-wife:

On that fateful summer day, Haskell had a plan that he intended to execute no matter what. When young Cassidy Stay notified him that her parents were not home, Haskell turned and walked away. Haskell likely expected the adults to be home, and hearing that they weren't surprised him. Whatever the case, a few minutes later, Haskell went back to the door and rang the bell. Cassidy opened the door once again, and Haskell confessed to his true identity.

Haskell's untruthfulness and strange FedEx costume made Cassidy nervous. She knew that her aunt's marriage with Haskell was violent and their divorce was ugly. This knowledge and Haskell's odd visit made the teen uneasy. Listening to her gut instinct, Cassidy tried to close the door on her former uncle. Unfortunately, Haskell forced his way into the home.

After entering the home, Haskell gathered Cassidy and her four younger siblings: Bryan, 13; Emily, 9; Rebecca, 7; and Zachary, 4. Held in the living room, Cassidy turned on Netflix to calm the younger children's nerves. There, they sat and waited for their parents to come home to suffer the same horrifying nightmare.

Katie Stay, 33, and Stephen Stay, 39, returned home shortly after and were met by Haskell and his loaded weapon. Haskell forced Katie and Steven into the living room with their five children. Haskell went on to tie each family member, lined them up, and pushed them on their stomachs.

Haskell demanded to know where his ex-wife and children were. But whatever their answer was, it did not matter; Haskell decided to his kill ex-wife's family as revenge for their divorce. Katie Stay realized that it would not matter what her family did or said to Haskell - her family would be his first victims.

Katie knew she had to attempt to get her and her family out of harm's way, so she stood up and tried to fight off Haskell. But she was tied up and unable to do much before Haskell took his gun and shot Katie in the head in front of her family. The gunman continued down the line of family members, shooting each one in the back of the head execution style. Haskell fired 13 shots in total.

When the Stay family's killer was done with his rampage and was sure everyone was dead, he stole the family's car and fled. His next destination was his ex-wife's parent's home. On his way to his former parents-in-law's home, police surround Haskell. A chase with two dozen police cars ensued throughout the town before Haskell was disabled with a spike strip. Police blocked Haskell with two armored vehicles in a cul-de-sac about three miles from the Stay home. Not wanting to surrender, Haskell used a cell phone to communicate with police as he held his gun to his head; this went on for three hours before police took Haskell into custody.

How had Haskell been found so quickly?

Before Haskell's capture, a 911 call from a 15-year-old girl called in; she claimed that her ex-uncle killed her family and was on his way to her grandparent's home to kill them next. Cassidy Stay, who unexpectedly answered the door earlier that day, had survived the horrific attack. As Haskell raised his gun and shot at the teen in the back of her head, Cassidy threw up her hands, and the bullet struck her finger before grazing her head and fracturing her skull. She immediately played dead and lay there with her deceased family members next to her until Haskell left the home. When she felt it was safe to move, Cassidy fled to a neighbor's house to call the police.

It was later revealed at trial that Haskell stopped at a Sonic on the way to his ex-wife's parent's home, giving police enough time to catch up with him. Ronald Haskell was charged with six counts of capital murder on July 10, 2014, just two days after the massacre.

The Lengthy Trial of Ronald Lee Haskell

Like a lot of murder cases, Haskell's was a lengthy process. The process was even longer because the defense attempted to plan an argument for the insanity defense. Before presenting an insanity defense, the defendant's mental health history has to be thoroughly investigated.

Haskell's trial eventually started in September 2019. During the trial, Cassidy courageously testified for two hours about the events that occurred five years earlier. Now twenty, Cassidy recalled how she told Haskell the names and ages of her siblings to appeal to his humanity; she thought he would be less inclined to hurt them if Haskell knew more about them. Unfortunately, nothing would have deterred Haskell from doing what he went there to do that day. Cassidy ended her testimony by saying that Haskell was neither disoriented nor frantic - she got the sense that he knew exactly what he was doing and did not appear insane at the time. The monster who murdered her family was no different than the monster sitting before her in the courtroom during the trial. Haskell's attorneys chose not to cross-examine Cassidy.

Haskell's defense claimed that he heard multiple voices telling him to kill the Stay family. They further claimed the defendant had bipolar disorder with psychosis and schizoaffective disorder at the time of the murders. After eight hours of deliberation, jurors rejected Haskell's insanity defense. Cassidy Stay, seated in the courtroom gallery, wiped away tears as the verdict was read. Afterward, she hugged and thanked the prosecutors for their diligence.

In October 2019, Ronald Lee Haskell was sentenced to death. He is on death row, awaiting execution by lethal injection.