Powerball Prize is Up To $1.9 Billion, The World's Largest Prize of All Time

Imagine waking up and becoming an instant multimillionaire with hundreds of millions of dollars at your disposal. What would you do? Would you quit your job and move out of the country? Would you share your earnings with friends and family? Granted, most of us will never be in this position, but it's fun to think about.

As of November 6, 2022, the jackpot prize for Powerball is valued at $1.6 billion. The annuity option would leave you with annual payouts of $63.3 million for 30 years before taxes. The lump sum ("cash value") option would get the winner $929.1 million before taxes. After taxes, though, the winner would walk away with hundreds of millions less, depending on your state, but it would be less than $600 million. Still, it's a boatload of money.

But while that kind of money can fix a lot of things related to financial stress, it won't fix all problems you have in your life. One Powerball winner stated that the initial euphoric high of winning millions of dollars eventually fades. He goes on to say that all of that money won't change who you are, and you will likely be just as unhappy or happy as you were before the money. Furthermore, your trust in others dwindles - you don't know who wants to know you for you and who wants to know you for a chance at a share of your money.

And, with that kind of money, all sorts of people will likely come out of the woodwork. In 2006, Abraham Shakespeare won $31 million after playing the lottery. He chose the lump sum payout of $16.9 million and used that money to better his life and help his friends and family. Despite his open generosity, people took advantage of Shakespeare daily. He only had $2 million of his prize money within two years. If that wasn't enough, an ill-intentioned woman named Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore offered to be Shakespeare's "financial advisor." After family members had not heard from Shakespeare in months, they reported him missing. Cops zeroed in on Moore and found his body buried under concrete in a backyard; he had been shot. Police later revealed that Moore used Shakespeare's money to buy lavish gifts for herself and her boyfriend. In 2012, Moore was tried and convicted for the murder of Abraham Shakespeare.

While this case is at the far end of the "things that could go wrong" spectrum of winning the lottery, it is still a chilling result of winning the lottery that could happen. Of course, you could always change your name and move out of the country after winning millions of dollars. With that kind of money, the possibilities are endless.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, but it's still fun to play! So go out an buy a ticket. You never know, your life could change in an instant. Until then, I have to ask: what would you do with all that money?