Mount Washington, KY

Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable Acts

Savannah Aylin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8IAG_0iyAD8g900
Photo by Mikechie Esparagoza/Pexels

On April 9, 2004, 18-year-old Louise Ogborn got ready and went to work as she had done many times before for the past four months. She began her shift like any other, but it soon turned into a traumatizing nightmare she could have never seen coming. A man identified himself as "Officer Scott" called the Mount Washington, Kentucky McDonald's that Louise worked at and claimed an employee had stolen a purse. According to the assistant manager on duty, Donna Jean Summers, the caller gave a description that matched Louise perfectly. The "officer" stated that Louise would need to be searched; otherwise, she would be arrested and taken to jail. Summers, 51, locked Louise in the restaurant's office and ordered the teen to remove each item of clothing, leaving her naked. Despite how shocking this may seem, Summers believed the caller, as he mentioned the store manager by name and claimed to be on the line with the McDonald's corporate office. She even claimed to have heard police radios in the background. Louise attempted to cover herself with an apron while waiting in the restaurant office unclothed. Another assistant manager, Kim Dockery, consoled Louise. Summers also tried to enlist Jason Bradley, a 27-year-old cook, to watch Louise, but he refused. Still, no one called authorities or suspended the "search." Louise later recalled that she thought she was in trouble with authorities and, therefore, unable to leave of her own free will. Sometime later, the caller told Summers to call her fiance, Walter Wes Nix Jr., and ask him to come to watch Louise; Summers complied.Nix spoke with the so-called detective and did what he instructed. Nix took away the apron Louise was using to cover herself, leaving her completely nude. He forced her to dance, do jumping jacks, deep knee bends, and stand on furniture. Nix also made the 18-year-old kiss him while sitting on his lap. If Louise did not comply with the orders, Nix would slap her buttocks until they reddened. When Summers would come and check on them, Lousie was allowed to cover herself. But as soon as Summers left, the abuse restarted. Hours after the horrific abuse began, Louise was ordered to perform oral sex on Nix.Despite her pleas, Nix threatened to hit her if she did not follow the orders. Fearing for her life, Louise complied. All of it was recorded on surveillance. The caller told Nix he would need to find another man to replace him if he wanted to leave. So, Summers called a 58-year-old maintenance man, Thomas Simms. The caller told Simms to take Louise's apron, but Simms refused; he knew something was wrong. Finally, Summers realized she was conned. She called her manager, Lisa Siddons, only to find out she had never spoken to the caller, as he claimed. Later, Summers watched the surveillance video and saw what her fiance had done with the teen; she broke off their engagement. Summers was fired from McDonald's for allowing non-employees into the office, which was against company rules. Weeks later, she was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful imprisonment - her ex-fiance, Nix, was indicted on charges of assault and sodomy. Summers was sentenced to probation, while Nix was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty. The other assistant manager, Dockery, transferred to another location. The traumatized teen victim never returned to work. Louise suffered from post-traumatic symptoms such as panic attacks and insomnia. She also suffered from depression and anxiety, leading her to be prescribed four different antidepressants before she started to feel better.

A History of Hoax Calls

Even more jarring about this case is that it was not the first hoax call to strike a fast-food restaurant. A Burger King manager in North Dakota was charged and sentenced to 30 days for disorderly conduct after a caller convinced him to slap a 17-year-old girl on her bare buttocks in 1999. At the close of 2003, nearly 60 of these kinds of hoax calls riddled different restaurants. Such hoaxes tricked over 15 other McDonald's managers. McDonald's was in the middle of several lawsuits due to these hoaxes. But none of the managers at the Mount Washington location where Louise was assaulted were aware of these hoaxes.

The Suspect, a Master Manipulator

David R. Stewart, a 38-year-old correctional officer, was named the suspect after police traced the call to a calling card he purchased in Panama City. Stewart denied buying a calling card or having anything to do with the calls. However, authorities searched his home and found further incriminating evidence: a calling card used to call nine different restaurants. The Mount Washington Police Department charged Stewart with solicitation to sodomy, impersonating a police officer, soliciting sex abuse, and unlawful imprisonment; he was arrested on June 30, 2004. The hoax caller pleaded guilty to all charges and was released on a $100,000 bond. After a weeklong trial in 2006, Steward was found not guilty. Despite the devastating outcome of the criminal trial, Louise Ogborn experienced victory in her civil lawsuit against McDonald's Corp. Louise was awarded $6.1 million for the hours of abuse she suffered at the hand of manipulated employees. Although no money can take away the pain she endured or the PTSD she has to live with, Louise "expressed relief the case was over" after McDonald's Corp. was held responsible.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crime

Comments / 0

Published by

Social worker with a passion for social justice and mental health awareness by day. Lover of literature, true-crime, and film by night.

Houston, TX
477 followers

More from Savannah Aylin

Powerball Prize is Up To $1.9 Billion, The World's Largest Prize of All Time

Imagine waking up and becoming an instant multimillionaire with hundreds of millions of dollars at your disposal. What would you do? Would you quit your job and move out of the country? Would you share your earnings with friends and family? Granted, most of us will never be in this position, but it's fun to think about.

Read full story
Texas State

Legal, or Not Legal?: Ten Weird Laws in Texas

We all know that laws in the United States can get a bit complicated. Some laws are universal and standard. Some laws are dependent on where you live. Some laws are simple, and some are complex. There are federal laws, and then there are state laws. And many states have weird laws that don't seem like they should be laws at all. Texas is no exception. Here are ten strange laws that are enforceable in Texas today:

Read full story
5 comments

Insanity Defense Cases Are Rarely Successful, But These Succeeded

In 1993, Lorena Bobbitt used one of her kitchen knives to cut off her husband's penis. During her trial, the 24-year-old recounted how her husband, Jonh Wayne Bobbitt, raped her that night after returning to their home drunk. This sort of violence was not an isolated incident. Lorena told authorities that John was sexually, physically, and emotionally abusive for years.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!

Houston is the fourth largest city in the U.S., meaning it has thousands of food options. It's also one of the most diverse metropolitan areas, so plenty of variety exists. Vegan food is not an exception, and over the past few years, dozens of new restaurants have popped up all over the city. Among these are many vegan Mexican restaurants. Whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, pescetarian, or a meat eater who wants a break, you should check out these spots:

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida Man: Seven Bizarre Crimes That Have Happened in Florida

Photo by Nachelle Nocom/PexelsPhoto by Nachelle Nocom: https://www.pexels.com/photo/beach-2406203/. Florida has a reputation for being the home of some of the craziest crimes. Some of these criminals are unlucky, some are bizarre, and some are just plain dumb. Here are seven individuals who have committed crimes that have given Florida its reputation:

Read full story
6 comments

Children of the Corn: Young Kids Who Have Committed Heinous Crimes

Anyone who murders another person is quite frightening. It's terrifying to know that there are evil people who walk among us. But, there's something even more sinister about children who kill... Here are ten child murderers who should send chills down your spine:

Read full story
3 comments
Sutherland Springs, TX

Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.

Mass shootings in America are nothing new and occur more often than we'd like to admit. So often, it's hard to be surprised when we hear about another in the news. But they never get any less devastating.

Read full story
87 comments
Braintree, MA

Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University Colleagues

Nearly 36 years ago, on the afternoon of December 6, 1986, Braintree, MA, police received a phone call from a frantic Judy Bishop stating that her daughter, Amy Bishop, had shot her son.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in Houston

With Houston being the fourth largest city in the US, it's no surprise that this city has seen some disturbing crimes throughout its existence. Some gruesome and some just plain bizarre, here are ten Houston crimes that have shocked the nation:

Read full story
15 comments
Galveston, TX

Driver Charged with Murder After Killing 14-year-old in Drunk-Driving Crash and A Discussion About Drunk Driving and BAC

On Friday, September 2, 2022, Keith Brazier, 28, of Galveston, struck a jeep, killing 14-year-old Mason Nelson and injuring three other passengers. Police determined alcohol and speeding were contributing factors in the crash.

Read full story
1 comments

Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity: The Insanity Defense

The insanity defense is thrown around a lot in true crime. But what exactly does it mean? What determines criminal insanity?. First, it’s important to note that there is a considerable difference between mental illness and legal insanity. Mental illness is a psychiatric condition, whereas insanity is strictly legal. Insanity refers to mental incompetence and moral irresponsibility. It does not have a specific medical meaning.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children

Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Read full story
37 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy