Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable Acts

On April 9, 2004 , 18-year-old Louise Ogborn got ready and went to work as she had done many times before for the past four months. She began her shift like any other, but it soon turned into a traumatizing nightmare she could have never seen coming. A man identified himself as "Officer Scott" called the Mount Washington, Kentucky McDonald's that Louise worked at and claimed an employee had stolen a purse. According to the assistant manager on duty, Donna Jean Summers, the caller gave a description that matched Louise perfectly. The "officer" stated that Louise would need to be searched; otherwise, she would be arrested and taken to jail. Summers, 51, locked Louise in the restaurant's office and ordered the teen to remove each item of clothing, leaving her naked. Despite how shocking this may seem, Summers believed the caller, as he mentioned the store manager by name and claimed to be on the line with the McDonald's corporate office. She even claimed to have heard police radios in the background. Louise attempted to cover herself with an apron while waiting in the restaurant office unclothed. Another assistant manager, Kim Dockery, consoled Louise. Summers also tried to enlist Jason Bradley, a 27-year-old cook, to watch Louise, but he refused. Still, no one called authorities or suspended the "search." Louise later recalled that she thought she was in trouble with authorities and, therefore, unable to leave of her own free will. Sometime later , the caller told Summers to call her fiance, Walter Wes Nix Jr., and ask him to come to watch Louise; Summers complied.Nix spoke with the so-called detective and did what he instructed. Nix took away the apron Louise was using to cover herself, leaving her completely nude. He forced her to dance, do jumping jacks, deep knee bends, and stand on furniture. Nix also made the 18-year-old kiss him while sitting on his lap. If Louise did not comply with the orders, Nix would slap her buttocks until they reddened. When Summers would come and check on them, Lousie was allowed to cover herself. But as soon as Summers left, the abuse restarted. Hours after the horrific abuse began, Louise was ordered to perform oral sex on Nix.Despite her pleas, Nix threatened to hit her if she did not follow the orders. Fearing for her life, Louise complied. All of it was recorded on surveillance. The caller told Nix he would need to find another man to replace him if he wanted to leave. So, Summers called a 58-year-old maintenance man, Thomas Simms. The caller told Simms to take Louise's apron, but Simms refused; he knew something was wrong. Finally, Summers realized she was conned. She called her manager, Lisa Siddons, only to find out she had never spoken to the caller, as he claimed. Later, Summers watched the surveillance video and saw what her fiance had done with the teen; she broke off their engagement. Summers was fired from McDonald's for allowing non-employees into the office, which was against company rules. Weeks later , she was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful imprisonment - her ex-fiance, Nix, was indicted on charges of assault and sodomy. Summers was sentenced to probation, while Nix was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty. The other assistant manager, Dockery, transferred to another location. The traumatized teen victim never returned to work. Louise suffered from post-traumatic symptoms such as panic attacks and insomnia. She also suffered from depression and anxiety, leading her to be prescribed four different antidepressants before she started to feel better.

A History of Hoax Calls

Even more jarring about this case is that it was not the first hoax call to strike a fast-food restaurant. A Burger King manager in North Dakota was charged and sentenced to 30 days for disorderly conduct after a caller convinced him to slap a 17-year-old girl on her bare buttocks in 1999. At the close of 2003 , nearly 60 of these kinds of hoax calls riddled different restaurants. Such hoaxes tricked over 15 other McDonald's managers. McDonald's was in the middle of several lawsuits due to these hoaxes. But none of the managers at the Mount Washington location where Louise was assaulted were aware of these hoaxes.

The Suspect, a Master Manipulator