Insanity Defense Cases Are Rarely Successful, But These Succeeded

Lorena Bobbitt

In 1993, Lorena Bobbitt used one of her kitchen knives to cut off her husband's penis. During her trial, the 24-year-old recounted how her husband, Jonh Wayne Bobbitt, raped her that night after returning to their home drunk. This sort of violence was not an isolated incident. Lorena told authorities that John was sexually, physically, and emotionally abusive for years.

Lorena later testified that on the night of the incident, she went to get a glass of water and calm herself down after John assaulted her, and while she was in the kitchen, she had flashbacks of past abuse inflicted by her husband. She also stated she did not remember cutting off her husband's body part that night.

At her trial, Lorena was described by a defense expert, Dr. Susan Fiester, as a battered wife whose mental state deteriorated after years of abuse. This deterioration ultimately led Lorena to become psychotic.

This defense presented at the trial won, and Lorena was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

John Hinckley Jr.

On March 30, 1981, John Hinckley Jr. attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan. Hinckley fired six shots through a crowd of people and shot Reagan and James Brady, a press secretary, outside a Washington Hotel. His reason for the shooting? After watching the film Taxi Driver, he became obsessed with Jodie Foster and wanted to impress her by killing President Regan.

Hinckley was arrested and tried for his attempted assassination. He was later found not guilty by reason of insanity and spent over three decades at St. Elizabeths hospital in Washington. Hinckley was released in June 2022.

Cody Metzker-Madsen

Eighteen-year-old Cody Metzker-Madsen was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the murder of his five-year-old foster brother, Dominic Elkins. The year before, on August 31, 2013, Metzker-Madsen beat Elkins with a brick and drowned him. The teen later told the court he believed he had attacked a goblin with a sword, not his foster brother.

The judge, Kathleen Kilnoski, who presided over Metzker-Madsen's case, relied on forensic psychologist testimony for her ruling. The psychologist noted that the description Metzker-Madsen gave lacked emotion, proving his psychotic state at the time of the crime. Kilnoski agreed that the teen did not appear to recognize that his actions had consequences.

Metzker-Madsen will remain in a psychiatric facility until officials no longer consider him a threat to society.