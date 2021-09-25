Cheap And Cool Places For a Budget Date Near Ohio State

Photo by Andy Li on Unsplash

Franklin Park Conservatory

Another nearby attraction is the Franklin Park Conservatory , which is only a short bus ride away from campus and offers significant savings for college students. Enjoy the beautiful indoor botanical garden and the many outside grounds. Ask any of the dozens of couples who get married there each year: it's a dream come true for lovers.

Gateway Film Center

The Gateway Film Center , located on campus, is a great choice for dinner and movie dates. They offer discounts to students and screen both recent and classic films.

Suzi-Cue

Suzi's is a great place to spend a fun evening shooting pool on a budget. They are located east of campus, close enough to walk, and the cost of a game is about $1.

16-Bit Bar and Arcade

16-Bit Bar, an arcade bar near Ohio State University, is a great choice for gamers on a date. They accept players over the age of 18 (no need for a fake ID) and offer a large selection of pre-paid games. A bus ride south of campus will get you there!

North Market

Overall, the Short North neighborhood south of campus is indeed a lot of fun to explore, but North Market is the place to go for fresh, cheap food of any kind you can think of. You can get there for the cheap bus ride to COTA (which is free for OSU students).

Ice Skating

Skating at the Ohio State Ice Rink costs only $5 for current Ohio State students, plus $3 for skate rentals. This is a great deal that's also convenient because it's right on campus!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.