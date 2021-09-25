Parents of students at Ohio State University have bought a billboard to express their concern about crime on campus.

Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash

Parents of Ohio State University students have taken to a giant billboard on Lane Avenue and North Star Road to express their concerns about campus safety.

Irene Hendrick, whose son attends Ohio State, said, "Our perception is that crime is out of hand".

To pay for the billboard's two panels, the group raised $20,000 on a GoFundMe page.

With the face of 23-year-old Chase Meola who was shot and killed during an off-campus party in October 2020, one panel says "COLLEGE SHOULD NOT BE A CRIME SCENE" and the other says "ONE IS ONE TOO MANY".

The billboard campaign was initiated by his mother.

Parents say they often can't sleep until they're sure their children are safe at home.

"I've given up on getting any sleep now. Hendrick admitted, "I don't sleep until I know he's home."

More LED lighting has been requested by parents, but the university claims it hasn't been installed.

There is a palpable fear in these students' voices: Allyson Reid, whose son attends Ohio State, lamented the district's darkness.

In the group's view, pressing the university to do more to improve safety on campus will continue indefinitely.

Angela Fredriksson, a parent, says, "They need to call on state assistance because they don't have the manpower to handle it."

Statistics on crime: 3,316 cases were reported.

It was estimated that 3,316 incidents of student safety on or near the campus, or other Ohio State-affiliated properties, occurred in 2019 at The Ohio State University's Main Campus. Only 3,987 of the 3,990 colleges and universities that reported crime and safety data did so.

On the basis of 61,170 students, this equates to 54.21 reports per 1,000 students. According to the most recent data available, 3,634 universities had incidents per 1,000 students lower than Ohio State in 2019.

