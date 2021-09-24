Amazon Opens Up Its Biggest Facility In California Near The Mexican Border.

Photo by Simon Bak on Unsplash

SAN DIEGO — Amazon's San Diego-Tijuana regional manager, JaNiece Ford, cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the store.

The company plans to build two similar facilities, one on each side of the border, although the one in the United States will be 10 times larger.

We are a huge baby," Ford declared. According to Amazon, "Amazon has brought in some of the latest technologies with a few of the largest space capacity in our entire network"

With a total floor space of over 3 million square feet, this is Amazon's largest California fulfilment centre.

Amazon plans to hire 1500 people for its new headquarters in California, which will be located just across the border.

Robots will work alongside humans on five of the six floors of the massive warehouse, according to the company.

We utilise some of the most cutting-edge Amazon robotics sortation technology, so employees are spared the physical toll. "All of our robots out here are to make things easier for our employees to make it more possible for us to do things every day," Ford said.

There will be approximately 1,500 people employed at the site.

A massage and stretching centre has been set up on-site for Amazon employees. There is also a multi-denominational house of worship and other facilities at the facility.

Also, Amazon has an "English as a Second Language" academy to help train employees who aren't native English speakers.

Tens of thousands of packages will be processed each day when the facility is fully operational.

Everything is about inventory, am I correct? Ford was quoted as saying. "At the end of the day, the more options we can provide our customers, the quicker we can get those items to them."

According to Ford, having a warehouse in San Diego will make deliveries in the region much faster and more efficient.

"Our great products will be more accessible to customers all over San Diego and the country."

The Tijuana centre is scheduled to open in a few weeks and it will help deliver goods all through Tijuana and Northern Baja California.

