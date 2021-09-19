San Diego County Cross The Milestone Of 4000 Covid Deaths And Reported Over 600 New Covid Cases.

Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash

Public health officials in San Diego County reported 611 new COVID-19 infections and eight deaths on Friday, raising the county's death toll to over 4,000.

The new figures bring the overall number of coronavirus illnesses and deaths in the county to 348,100.

According to the current government data, the number of COVID patients in county hospitals fell from 478 on Thursday to 460 on Friday, with 166 of them in intensive care.

There were 15,897 new tests recorded in the last seven days, with a percentage of positive cases of 4.1 percent.

The overall case rate per 100,000 residents in San Diego County is 33.6, with 13.9 for fully vaccinated residents and 59.3 for those who have not been fully vaccinated.

Nearly 4.7 million vaccination doses have been given out in the county, with nearly 2.5 million people — or 87.1 percent of the population — receiving at least one. More than 2.16 million county residents, or around 77.2 percent of the eligible population, are now fully vaccinated.

In case you have covid.

(1)Keep calm and isolate yourself.

Isolate yourself as soon as you notice any symptoms, such as a sore throat, cough, loose motions, or fever. This simple precaution can save lives and aid in the reduction of COVID-19 transmission. Please don't be concerned. It's important to remember that most people recover from COVID-19 without the need for hospitalization.

(2) Seek medical advice.

Call a doctor who can analyze your situation and provide you advice on the best course of action. They may advise you to stay at home and manage your symptoms, or they may advise you to go to the hospital.

(3) Put on a mask.

Make sure you and anybody else who will be dealing with you in person are wearing a triple-layered mask that totally covers your nose and mouth. Do not touch your masks frequently or your face.

(4) Make sure you're getting enough oxygen.

It's critical to use a pulse oximeter to monitor your oxygen saturation levels on a frequent basis. Place your finger in the slot, push the button, and wait for the screen to display your oxygen level and pulse rate. If your breaths are coming in too quickly, check it every six hours or more frequently. Between 95 and 99 percent, oxygen saturation is considered to be a healthy level. If it drops below 94 percent, consult your doctor right away for medical care.

(5) Only use medications that a doctor has prescribed.

A doctor may prescribe drugs to ease symptoms while you are at home. Self-medicate is not a good idea. Garlic, camphor, and carom seed are examples of home remedies that do not enhance oxygen levels.

