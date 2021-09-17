The TikTok Challenge "Devious Licks" Has Resulted In Bathrooms Being Plundered In many San Diego County Schools.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

SAN DIEGO — In San Diego County, a new social media trend is gaining traction, and local school officials are working to stop it before it becomes widespread.

Teens are encouraged to ruin school property and then post it on TikTok as part of the "devious lick" challenge.

The practice involves vandalizing school bathrooms, but students have also reportedly stolen laptops, microscopes, and other school gear in several cases around the country.

The principal of Eastlake High School wrote a letter to parents on Thursday evening informing them that the vandalism had been going on for roughly two weeks. Broken soap dispensers, torn-down bathroom doors, and interference with the bathroom plumbing system are among the damages.

Parents have been warned of the trend by schools such as Eastlake Middle, Bonita Vista High, and districts such as San Dieguito and Poway.

The letter encourages parents to communicate with their children and to remind them that the current trend is illegal behavior.

A letter from the county superintendent of schools was also addressed to all districts.

Over 11 million people have watched the original TikTok video. The content has now been removed from the social networking platform in the hopes that the teenagers will stop the vandalism.

The challenge is known as the "devious lick," and it includes stealing school property as well as trashing or vandalizing school bathrooms in exchange for likes and follows. Stealing is referred to as a "lick." Please treat your schools and teachers with respect. - On Twitter, TikTok stated.

