A.R. Valentien

(11480 N Torrey Pines Rd

La Jolla, CA 92037 )

Photo by Lily Banse on Unsplash

The Lodge at Torrey Pines' specialty restaurant goes above and beyond hotel cuisine. In a warm and friendly Craftsman-style dining room, head chef Jeff Jackson and chef de cuisine Kelli Crosson collaborate on perfectly sourced farm-to-table cooking, with dishes such housemade terrines, Liberty Duck breast, and leg confit, and beets with pistachio butter.

George's At The Cove

(1250 Prospect St

La Jolla, CA 92037)

Photo by Adam Jaime on Unsplash

Choose-your-own-adventure dining is available on all three floors of this three-story gem. Though its fine dining lower-level restaurant is currently closed, George's rooftop patio and craft cocktail-focused gastro bar continue to provide excellent views and food. As San Diego’s biggest supporter of Chino Farms, the ingredients are perfect, and executive chef/partner Trey Foshee is one of the city’s most respected chefs.

Nine-Ten Restaurant and Bar

910 Prospect St

La Jolla, CA 92037

Photo by Vera Davidova on Unsplash

This is one of the numerous outstanding hotel restaurants in San Diego. Longtime executive Jason Knibb, who is praised by the food-obsessed and other local chefs for his precise and never tasteless California cuisine, is at the helm of the La Jolla restaurant. His signature dish, Jamaican jerk pork belly, is a must-try.

Menya Ultra

8199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd m

San Diego, CA 92111

Photo by Stephen Bedase on Unsplash

This multi-location Japanese transplant has gained national prominence for its superb bowls of ramen, which are distinguished by a trademark tonkotsu broth that is rich but not overpowering, and house-made noodles with near-perfect pull and chew.

Mr. Endo understands the importance of eating healthy these days after suffering from a food allergy. As if we were cooking for our own children, we prepare and use the greatest quality ingredients. It is critical to eat delicious and nutritious cuisine. This is the foundation of everything we believe in for your well-being. For many years, we have dedicated ourselves to providing this to our consumers on a daily basis. You will be served delicious "Japanese Ramen" by Menya Ultra.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.