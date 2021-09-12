On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Trump slams the Afghan withdrawal.

Photo by History in HD on Unsplash

In a video message on Saturday, former US President Donald Trump slammed Joe Biden's poor government for its failure over the Afghan withdrawal on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

In his statement, Trump stated, This is a very sad day, adding, "September 11 signifies immense grief for our country."

"It's also a sad time since our battle against individuals who have done so much harm to our country came to an end last week," he added.

Trump was referring to the end of the US war in Afghanistan, which began in the aftermath of Al-assaults Qaeda's on New York's World Trade Center and Washington's Pentagon.

Al-Qaeda had been hiding out in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, and the US invasion overthrew the terror regime in an attempt to locate the group's leaders.

However, the Taliban quickly started an insurgency and, following two decades of war in which Afghan people paid a disproportionately high price, swept back to power last month as the United States withdrew all of its soldiers.

"Our country's leader has been made to look like a fool, and that can never be allowed," he said.

He blamed it on "bad preparation, enormous weakness, and leaders who honestly didn't understand what was going on."

Trump also bemoaned the deaths of 13 US troops in a bomb attack in Kabul last month, as well as the billions of dollars in US military equipment left behind and stolen by the Taliban "without a shot being fired" during the frantic retreat from Afghanistan.

Trump said, "Joe Biden and his failed government surrendered in defeat." We'll have a hard time recovering from the humiliation that this ineptness has caused.

