The Taliban Have Executed The Brother Of a Former Afghan Vice President Claims family.

As per the nephew, the Taliban has executed Amrullah Saleh's brother ( former Afghan vice president ) who was one of the leaders of anti-Taliban opposition groups in the Panjshir region.

The news of Saleh's brother Rohullah Azizi's death came just days after Taliban forces took Panjshir, the last province opposing them.

In a text message to Reuters, Ebadullah Saleh said, "They executed my uncle." "They murdered him the day before yesterday and refused to let us bury him. They insisted that his body should decay.

According to the Taliban's communication service Alemarah, Rohullah Saleh was killed during fighting in Panjshir, "according to reports."

Saleh, the former head of the National Directorate of Security, the intelligence arm of the Western-backed administration, is still at large, though his exact location is unknown.

Even after the collapse of Panjshir's province capital Bazarak, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which brings together resistance troops loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud, has sworn to continue fighting the Taliban.

Although the resistance forces refuted the Taliban's assertion, one of its most senior leaders, Amrullah Saleh, had gone into hiding. The location of Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, another rebel leader, remains unknown at this time.

Massoud had issued an audio message on Monday, calling Afghans to join a national revolt against the Taliban. I call on you to initiate a national revolt for our country's dignity, freedom, and prosperity, wherever you are, inside or outside of our country, he said.

Afghanistan's situation remains fragile.

