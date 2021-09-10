Restaurants and Eateries In Minneapolis That Are One-of-a-Kind.

(1) Hai Hai

2121 University Ave NE ,Minneapolis, MN 55418

Photo by Proriat Hospitality on Unsplash

Christina Nguyen, chef and co-owner of Hai Hai, uses a lot of herbs, fish sauce, and lime juice in her excellent Vietnamese restaurant in the Northeast. The restaurant's beautiful teal walls and massive inside-outside bar, along with plenty of enormous tropical vegetation, give it a year-round summer vibe. Make a list of everything you want to order from the menu: From the freshwater fern pancakes to the crackly crusty Banh xeo to fresh sugarcane cocktails, everything is amazing.

2) ViV!R

(1414 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413)

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Chef Jose Alarcón and co-owner Jami Olsen's all-day Mexican cafe is ideal for catching up with friends over coffee or a light cocktail and a feast of empanadas and burritos. Make a reservation for a magnificent agave spirit experience at the neighboring private bar or shop the little retail corner. Vivir has something for everyone, and it's all located on an industrial corner in Northeast Minneapolis.

(3) Young Joni

(165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA)

Photo by Nicolás Perondi on Unsplash

The pizza at Young Joni's is excellent, but the eatery is much more than a conventional pie store. Small plates such as lettuce wraps with house-made Thai sausage and Japanese sweet potatoes served with undulating bonito are also available. Order a few different pizzas, such as the standard pepperoni and La Parisienne, which has prosciutto, gruyère, ricotta, brown butter, caramelized onion, arugula, and pickled mustard seed. Make a place in the basement for Minnesota-approved church lady bars.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.