Complication For Neighboring Countries After Return of Taliban.

The Taliban's capture of an MI-24 attack helicopter and the recent attack on the Salma Dam, the fall of Zaranj, which connects Iran's Chabahar Port to India's Chabahar, and India's lack of invitations to various multilateral meetings on Afghanistan have all been seen as failures in India's Afghan strategy. However, it is worth noting that India has given Afghanistan over $3 billion in humanitarian and development aid over the last two decades. Construction of schools, colleges, hospitals, electrical networks, dams, and a parliament building was among the endeavors. Afghan military officers have also received training and a few assault helicopters from India. Regardless of ideology or race, India's development efforts will continue to assist regular Afghans.

India's strategic interests in Afghanistan have always been restricted. New Delhi's national security, on the other hand, is a source of anxiety in the region. Anti-India groups used the Durand Line's ungoverned border areas to carry out terrorist acts and set up training camps. Given Afghanistan's past and the Taliban's organisational identity, India's legitimate security worries will persist.

The removal of American soldiers and the closure of consulates will also deprive India of key ISR capabilities. On the other hand, the expanding presence of Pakistan and China, both of which have intimated that they may recognise the Islamic Emirate, has heightened India's concerns.

Meanwhile, trade between India and Afghanistan has increased dramatically in recent decades, prompting a reassessment of land routes. Afghanistan is located in the Asian Heartland, at the intersection of the North-South and East-West connectivity networks. Insecurity in Afghanistan jeopardises regional connection attempts.

Afghanistan is a critical link in New Delhi's Central Asia connectivity aspirations, as the country was heavily involved in the construction of Iran's Chabahar Port. In recent years, there has been an increase in trade between India and Afghanistan via Chabahar and the open-air freight corridor. As a result, India's trade with the region may be impacted immediately by the change of guard in Kabul.

Despite the Taliban's win, Afghanistan's security situation remains unstable, with the country on the verge of collapse. Pakistan has kept in touch with the Taliban's leadership. In comparison to the 1990s, the Taliban takeover of Kabul this time was rather bloodless. The organisation is actively focusing on establishing international recognition for its governance. In this regard, the Taliban has said numerous times that Afghanistan will not be used as a front in any future proxy wars. Disparities in the rebel group's words and actions have been exposed in the past. Insecurity will persist in Afghanistan if the Taliban acts as a proxy for Pakistan and shields terrorist organisations. In this case, India and other regional players will be forced to interfere in Afghanistan to bring the chaos under control. In addition, security in Jammu and Kashmir will have to be beefed up by New Delhi.

