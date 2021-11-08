Which Is better: Google Pixel 6 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max

Both Google Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are premium and brand quality Phones. Both phones have better battery life, better screen display and camera. But still, you can compare them in various aspects.

iphone 13 Photo by Martin Sanchez from Pexels

Design

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has the same design as its predecessor iPhone 12. The big notch on the iPhone makes the iPhone look older. Google Pixel won here. It has a more slim and Premium look than the iPhone 13 Pro.

But still, iPhone 13 wins here by a margin because it has better water resistance than the google pixel 6 Pro.

Display

Apple uses an OLED display, while Google Pixel 6 uses an AMOLED display. One difference I encountered is, display of the iPhone 13 is more bright in sunlight than google pixel 6. Both phones have a good display but iPhone 13 won here because of its brightness.

Battery

When it comes to battery, google has always struggled with giving better battery life. Google Pixel 6 has a 4000 mh battery and it supports 18W and 28W charger according to rumours.

When you compare it with its android counterparts, iPhone 13 pro max less battery but it is better than previous iPhones, especially iPhone 12.

Both phones have better build quality and form factors. Both phones work best. android 12 is a transformation for google pixel because it has similar or more advanced features when it comes to UI.

When you look at recent advancements in google pixel 6, it can become a global brand in the next few years. Both phones are good if you’re already in the Apple ecosystem then iPhone 13 may. be a better choice for you.