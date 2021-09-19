Habits of Highly Focused People Which Make Them Productive

Saurabh Adhane
You can do anything as long as you have the passion, the drive, the focus, and the support.

We love multitasking. Watching movies while eating and texting during work, is common for us.

but, wait!

Our brains hate multitasking. We fail when we try to multitask. Our brain still works like hunt gatherers. We are more civilized now, but the brain doesn’t get updates like our iPhone.

When I see highly focused people around me. I wish to be like them. Highly focused people are well organized and clear about their goals.

Focus can decide the quality of your life. Focused people are more happy and healthy. They work like pros and deliver results in silence. You’ll never see them frustrated. They follow certain habits and routines to become more productive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MnFQG_0c0PsTrU00
FocusPhoto by ThisIsEngineering from Pexels

1. They don’t believe in motivation

Whenever I watch a motivational video, I feel motivated, to do more work. Motivation plays important role in our daily life. When we get motivated, different regions in the brain get connected by using dopamine.

Motivation doesn’t last long. You’ll see, motivation pass off with time. Certain activities laid us to do more, but it’s not permanent.

Highly focused people don’t rely on motivation. It’s impossible to remain motivated all time. Sometimes, we feel boring and we get distracted from our task. Focused people replace motivation with discipline. When you perform any task, with discipline, for a longer period of time, it becomes a habit.

I write every morning for 30 minutes. I do it without watching any motivational video. It became an easy process for me. Highly focused people believe in discipline. They are able to figure out their limitations and errors by practising discipline. If you are looking for motivation, then simply start living life with discipline. It helps you in the longer run.

2. They love routines

Humans love repetitions. In my area, We have many coffee shops, but I visit one of them for 3 years. It’s away from my home, but my brain doesn’t care. Visiting that coffee shop became routine for me. Our brains also love routines.

Highly focused people love routines. Studies have shown, in a class, students with a good study routine, scored higher marks than others.

When we perform the same task repeatedly, It reduces the amount of energy needed to perform the same task again and again. You feel more motivated and stress-free when you follow a routine.

When I started going for a morning walk, it was no cakewalk for me, waking up in the morning was a difficult task. After 30 days of consistency, I was able to complete my 30-day challenge and now, it is a cakewalk for me.

3. These people have a level head

When you focus on a single task, your brain thinks logically. I think it is the best advantage focus brings to you. Buddhist monk knows these secret, hence they invented meditation in a unique way.

A few years ago, I was struggling with random thoughts and mental instability. I started out meditation. Within a few months, I’m able to focus on my work and random thoughts evaporated like water.

I started focusing on small things, like reading newspapers or watering my garden with intense focus with no thought in mind. It helped me to cure my mental instability and helped me to concentrate on my work and personal life.

Focused people have a level head. They spend most of the time thinking about work or their next move. An empty mind can become home for random thoughts.

Focused people think more logically. Studies have shown, dopamine levels of highly focused people are normal and helps them to perform one task at a time.

You need to control your dopamine level. When I had an unwanted level of dopamine in my head, I was unable to focus on a single task. It’s too difficult for me to sit in one place.

I tried to control the dopamine level in my brain. You need to practice self-control. I did it. I started by eating less sugar. I turned off my phone during working hours. It worked for me, after practising for a month. You need to avoid bad habits and replace them with low dopamine activities which level your head.

4. They rewire their brain to do hard things

Watching Netflix is easier, than reading a book or cleaning the room. Highly focused people are able to do hard things. Manage time effectively to achieve small goals, helps focused people.

Using Google calendar for organizing my goals, and blocking my time to achieve my goals, helped me get better sleep at night. We make a to-do list to achieve productivity, and finally, end up scrolling Facebook or watching videos on YouTube. I think the calendar is the best option to achieve our goals.

You can easily rewire your brain by exercising daily and following a routine. You need to figure out whether you’re a day person or a night owl. Focused people use their time effectively with maximum output. Exercising and meditation, eating green vegetables and avoiding social Media helps them to rewire their brain.

Focused people are like rays of light with no or few distractions. Focus helps them to get success in their life. Focused people are happier and satisfied with their life.

You can start practising focus. It is part of self-improvement. If you are addicted to success like me, then go ahead and live a more focused life.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

My name is saurabh Adhane, writer and software engineer.I write about self-development, startups and history. I like solo travelling, and travelled 20 countries so far.

New York State
94 followers

More from Saurabh Adhane

Why America has failed to defeat Taliban completely

Afghanistan is now under Taliban control. No one is actually able to conquer Afghanistan, to date. From Sikandar to America, everyone went with empty hands. Now one question will pop up in your head, what made the Taliban successful?

Read full story

US Completed Withdrawal Of Forces From Afghanistan After 20 Years Of War

United States has completed the withdrawal of US citizens from Afghanistan. Pentagon has confirmed that after 20 years of chaotic war, It moved all citizens out of Afghanistan.

Read full story
1 comments

How Writer Can Earn Money On Patreon

Many content creation options are available now. The content industry is on the boom. Platforms are hiring creators to expand their reach, and Patreon is no exception for it. The general misconception is, Patreon is for artists, video makers or comedians. It is not true. Even writers can earn on Patreon.

Read full story

Will companies start offices after the end of Covid-19 pandemic

Many business people, especially the software industry workforce now working from home. Some of them are enjoying and some are looking to get out of their home. COVID-19 pandemic has made our life more stagnant, which led to an increase in physical and emotional trauma. Violence inside four walls has increased due to frequent lockdowns.

Read full story

6 Best Writing Tools For a Prolific Writer

When you start writing as a career, you need helpful tools to ease out your work. Every prolific writer uses different tools. Most tools are available free in the market. You can use these tools to boost your writing speed. Using tools for writing made my writing work easy. You’ll get different tools for notifying errors in sentences, Grammar checking, readability of your article, SEO.

Read full story

Why I Left Vocal Media Painfully

I started writing on vocal Media in the middle of September. I was expecting much from this new platform. As my blog failed, I looked for a better alternative to add an extra passive income stream to my life.

Read full story
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island Is Becoming New Covid-19 Hotspot

Many local residents are hesitating to take vaccines and are worried about side effects. On Staten Island's South Shore, the mass vaccination site which is located at the gymnasium of elementary school is closed due to vaccine scarcity.

Read full story
11 comments

5 Unseen Tools of Writer to Write Like Hemingway

Writers always complain about they don’t have content ideas to write. After starting the blog post, they stuck in between. Writing is like, speaking through words, where the reader can listen to them again and again. On Internet, you get a suggestion like, read more and note down 10 writing ideas daily. But, what about content?

Read full story

How to Save Money to Reach a Goal of Financial Freedom

Money is the most important thing in this global world. When you are born, you born with your family financial status. A good earning family give the newborn better opportunities and facilities. Rest cry and blame God for their poorness.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Javits Center and 2 Other Mass Vaccination Sites to Close for Next Few Days in New York

Due to the scarcity of covid-19 vaccines, Javits centre and two other mass vaccination sites are going to be closed in New York. New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced 3 vaccination sites will close for the next few days. This announcement happened after a vaccine shortage in New York City.

Read full story

4 Popular Celebrities Who Live in New York

As New York is the financial capital of the world. it is home to many Hollywood celebrities and entertainers. The history and architecture, culture make New York the best place for living.

Read full story

How To Create Passive Income Without Investing a Single Dollar

How much your employer pays you, you will not satisfy in your 9 to 5 jobs. These types of jobs suck. You can’t satisfy your boss the whole time. Creative passive income which at least pays your rent or living expenses will give you relief. It gives you financial stability despite how much you earn from your 9 to 5 Job.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Will NYC get locked down once again?

Delta variant, which is the main concern in New York, is spreading his legs. . Over six per cent of people have been tested positive for delta variant, the data shows from the health department.

Read full story
1 comments

Why I Stopped Collecting E-mail Address From My Readers

A year ago I was a true fan of e-mail marketing. I started collecting emails from my readers and social media followers. I was excited about my e-mail marketing experience. As 2020 passed out results are not pleasurable as they should be.

Read full story
California State

Mother Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After 3 Young Children Found dead in east Los angels Home

A 28-year woman has been sent to jail because she murdered her 3 children. They were toddlers. They have been found dead in their home when the police visited last night. Sandra Chico is the name of the woman who did this mischief. She has a criminal background. She was already on bail according to the Los angels county sheriff's department.

Read full story

3 Things Which Can Help You Upgrade to Next Higher Level

In the world of distraction, I always looked up for something, which can give me happiness and satisfaction. It all starts, with an Instagram notification, which takes my first 10 minutes in the morning. Then I get some WhatsApp messages about office work, then some news notification pop-up.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Dozens of Outdoor Pools Open in NYC Without Capacity Limits to Beat Summer Heat

The city can see a rise in covid-19 cases due to opening of outdoor pools. As summer is getting harsh citizens are enjoying outdoor pool fun in New York. When you look at no. of pool opened, you will be surprised. All 53 outdoor pools have been opened after the city official removed all covid-19 restriction.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Presence of ‘Dangerous' Delta Strain in New York State Covid-19 Cases Nearly Doubled In Past Few Days

When the covid-19 wave occupied the USA in early 2020, New York was the worst-hit area in the USA. Coronavirus which assumed to be spread through the Chinese lab has created havoc in many parts of NYC state. When you look at numbers and graph you can understand them better.

Read full story
11 comments

4 Best Historic Sites In New York State to Visit

New York state has a historical background. When I visited these historical monuments, I found something pristine which elaborate our American culture and glorious history. You can plan a trip at weekend to visit these historical places in New York state. I visited them last week. They are unique in their own way.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy