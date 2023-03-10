Flight attendant shares crucial safety tips for staying in hotel rooms

Saurabh

Flight attendants are perhaps the most knowledgeable people to ask for information on traveling and staying in hotels. Most spend more than half of the year on the road or in the air, staying in new hotels in different locations around the world.

In this age of social media, finding safety tips about travelling has been fairly easy from the experienced individuals. A flight attendant on TikTok has recently gone viral with one of her videos about safety in hotels. The popular video where she provides her key suggestions on how to know if your hotel room is safe and how to keep it that way, has over 7 million views on TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1g4f_0lEY1A3y00
Image for Representational purposes OnlyPhoto byAleksei ZaitcevonUnsplash

Here are her top recommendations for folks who are traveling and staying in hotels:

  • Before entering the room, keep the door open and inspect the closets, shower, and behind the curtains.
  • She recommends checking the hotel room phone after inspecting the hidden areas in the hotel room.
  • Lock the hotel room door and double-check it then make sure that the peephole on the door is covered. You can cover the peephole with tissue paper so that those outside cannot look into the room.
  • When you've locked your room from the inside, use the side lock to provide an extra layer of security. She also suggests passing a washcloth through the bar on the side lock before closing it to prevent someone from disengaging the lock from the outside.
  • Place your backpack or suitcase in front of the locked door. This will effectively prevent someone from using a hanger or wire to unlock anything from the outside. It also has the noise element for further security.
  • As you leave the room, leave the TV on with the volume slightly raised.
  • It's also crucial to know where all of the hotel's fire exits are. Tape the map of fire exits on the back of the room door.

Source: CiCi in the Sky

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Safety# Flight Attendant# Hotels

Comments / 1

Published by

Saurabh is a Computer Science & Engineering undergraduate student pursuing his writing interests. He enjoys researching current events/news as well as Evergreen Topics and has also been writing on Medium, Quora and Vocal.

N/A
14K followers

More from Saurabh

The Highway Killer, the serial killer who murdered more than 21 boys

The 1980's United States is often romanticized as the age of synth music, blockbuster movies, wild hair, roller blading and at last simpler times. Most people often forget to mention that there were serial killers lurking around every other corner.

Read full story
16 comments

A letter from an 11-year-old girl from 1969 that predicted the future

In 1969, an 11-year-old girl wrote a rather whimsical letter about the future, and it was eerily accurate. The girl predicts, among other things, the invention of Zoom calls and Facetime. The letter, dated February 23, 1969, appears to have been written by an 11-year-old girl who imagines what the world would be like in 1980. Some of the predictions center on technological advancements, particularly video calling.

Read full story
136 comments
Chico, TX

The 13-year-old white kid who grew into a fearsome warrior after being abducted by native Americans.

Comanches kidnapped thirteen-year-old Theodore Adolphus "Dot" Babb and his nine-year-old sister Bianca from their house near the present-day town of Chico in Wise County in September 1865. A raiding group of 35 to 40 Indians ambushed the kids one day while they were playing. Dot, Bianca, and Mrs. Luster (a guest) were taken to Indian Territory in present-day Oklahoma after their mother was slaughtered.

Read full story
Ohio State

Marry Campbell, the white girl who tried running back to her Native American captors

During the French and Indian War, the American Revolution, and various confrontations with American Indians that developed between the British and eventually the Americans, American Indian people in Ohio frequently invaded white towns that were unlawfully situated on American Indian grounds. Captives were occasionally taken by American Indian communities defending themselves against violent Anglo-American expansion.

Read full story
27 comments

The White kid who became a formidable Apache warrior after abduction by Native Americans

Herman Lehmann was the son of Moritz and Augusta Johanna Lehmann, who immigrated to Texas as part of the German immigrant wave in 1849 and married there. Moritz Lehmann got a certificate for property in the Fisher-Miller Colony, and eventually established the family on a Preemption grant in southern Mason County, near Fredericksburg. After his father died in 1864, his mother married Philipp Buchmeier in 1866.

Read full story
107 comments
Castell, TX

The boy who left his parents and returned to wilderness after being saved from Native Americans

On January 10, 1870, one of the most popular and widely circulated newspaper in the southwest, San Antonio Herald published a cry for help. On the first day of January, 1870, the son of the undersigned was stolen by the Indians at or near the settlement of Castell, Texas, on the Llano River. Description of the boy: age about 10 years and 8 months, height 4 feet 10 inches, light flaxen hair, grey eyes, broad face, high forehead, has a scar on his chin, speaks the German language exclusively. The undersigned, his father, prays that you use your efforts to recover the child. - Yours respectfully, Louis Korn, January 10, 1870.

Read full story
119 comments

The German woman who shot the alleged abuser of her 7-year-old daughter in court

Marianne Bachmeier's deed of vengeance remains one of the most striking examples of vigilantism in postwar German history. Many individuals freely stated their acceptance of the murder at the time, seeing it largely as a desperate act by a grieving mother. Others believed that heavy punishment is required to protect the rule of law against vigilante justice.

Read full story
2 comments

The 20-year-old female folk singer who was mauled to death by Coyotes

Taylor Mitchell, was a 19-year-old budding musician from Toronto, Ontario, who was on a tour to promote her debut album. The talented young singer had just released her debut Album to critical acclaim and had been nominated for Young Performer of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Read full story
205 comments

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read full story
217 comments
Alaska State

Native Americans have the highest suicide rate in the United States

Suicide rates among Native Americans/Alaska Natives are the highest of any racial/ethnic group in the United States. Suicide rates in this demographic have been rising since 2003. The high frequency of suicide among the Native American/Alaskan Native community, as well as the disparities in suicide circumstances among Native American and Alaskan Native decedents, highlight some of the inequities that this demographic experiences.

Read full story
48 comments

The Soldier who fought for both Union and the Confederacy during American Civil War

The American Civil War was the culmination of a long-running conflict between supporters and opponents of slavery that began with the establishment of the United States. Prior to the war, the North and South had been bitterly divided over the topic of slavery for decades.

Read full story
113 comments

When Christmas was banned by Christians for over 20 years in the United States

Christmas may appear to have always been celebrated in the United States, but this is not the case. In reality, Christians themselves prohibited the festive religious celebration in America for for 22 years.

Read full story
193 comments

Tsutomu Yamaguchi, the man who survived two atomic bombs

On August 6, 1945, a US bomber dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The attack killed more than 100,000 people and injured over a hundred thousand others. The bombing was followed by another on Nagasaki three days later. Japan surrendered on August 14 and World War II was over. The bombing of Hiroshima was the first use of nuclear weapons in warfare.

Read full story
2 comments

The most brutal kidnapping of a young white girl by Native Americans

Mary Jemison was born in 1743, on a ship travelling from Ireland to America. The Jemison family worked on the outskirts of civilization, converting wildness to cultivated soil. Each each day brought the danger of being attacked by a wild beast or a hostile Indian.

Read full story
114 comments

Quanah Parker, the Native American chief whose mother was a white woman

Quanah Parker, a Comanche chief, was born about 1845 as a direct result of the struggle between Native Americans and European settlers. Cynthia Parker, his mother, was kidnapped by the Comanches as a child and eventually married his father, Chief Peta Nocona.

Read full story
88 comments

Eunice Williams, the young white girl who refused to return to her family after being kidnapped by Native Americans

Queen Anne's War raged along the frontier in 1704. The French and English battled for control of North America, and the Mohawk and Abenaki tribes sided with the French against England.

Read full story
980 comments

Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own

The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.

Read full story
208 comments

Brits-giving, the unofficial Thanksgiving holiday of United Kingdom

Thanksgiving Day is an annual national holiday in the United States and Canada that commemorates the harvest and other blessings of the previous year. According to popular American belief, Thanksgiving is based on a harvest feast shared by English colonists (Pilgrims) of Plymouth and the Wampanoag people in 1621.

Read full story

The young white girl who was kidnapped, married, and lived among Native Americans for 25 years

In 1832, Silas and Lucy Parker relocated their young family from Illinois to Texas. The Parkers had settled right on the edge of the 250,000-square-mile Comanche empire, writes author S.C. Gwynne in Empire of the Summer Moon.

Read full story
272 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy