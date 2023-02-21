The 13-year-old white kid who grew into a fearsome warrior after being abducted by native Americans.

Comanches kidnapped thirteen-year-old Theodore Adolphus "Dot" Babb and his nine-year-old sister Bianca from their house near the present-day town of Chico in Wise County in September 1865. A raiding group of 35 to 40 Indians ambushed the kids one day while they were playing. Dot, Bianca, and Mrs. Luster (a guest) were taken to Indian Territory in present-day Oklahoma after their mother was slaughtered.

Dot was almost executed after assisting Mrs. Luster in escaping on the way. After being pummeled for days for his intransigence, Theodor attempted to flee his captors, but he was unsuccessful. The Comanche pulled him back and viciously thrashed him. Theodore, on the other hand, refused to give them the satisfaction of sobbing. No matter how hard they pounded him, he didn't even flinch.

Image for representational purposes only Photo by Boston Public Library on Unsplash

Furious, the Comanche tied him to a tree and began to pile grass and branches at his feet, intending to burn him alive. Bianca screamed and cried for her brother's life, but Theodor remained unfazed. During it all, he stared the men who were about to kill him in the eyes, challenging them to carry it out.

The Comanche recognized this little boy's bravery and, rather than executing him, groomed him to be a warrior. They equipped him, trained him how to ride like a Comanche warrior, and showed him how to lead raids.

Theodore and Bianca lived as adopted Comanches in separate tribes for the next many years. After spending a winter as the squaws' flunky, he established his manly privileges and began taming horses. He was taken on raids against neighboring tribes and showed promise as a warrior.

After two years, the children's father ransomed them, resulting in a joyous reunion. Dot and Bianca, on the other hand, talked sympathetically of numerous Indian customs and of fair treatment while imprisoned.

Theodore stated that the Comanches' beds were cozy,

"Most folks imagine the Indians just threw a pile of dirty skins down and burrowed into them. That isn't right. Four poles were fastened together with buffalo sinews, the end poles were pretty heavy and held the frame, about the size of our beds, off the ground. A dried buffalo hide was stretched tight and laced over the frame. That made pretty good springs. Buffalo robes were then spread over the frame with some on top for covers. I've slept in lots worse beds in white folk's houses many times."

Theodore also spoke fondly about his Indian family,

"There was genuine grief when we parted. I loved my Indian brothers and they clung to me, but, oh, I wanted my own father and my sisters."

Source:

In the Bosom of the Comanches by Theodore Babb