The woman who shot the alleged abuser of her 7-year-old daughter in court

Saurabh

Marianne Bachmeier's deed of vengeance remains one of the most striking examples of vigilantism in postwar German history. Many individuals freely stated their acceptance of the murder at the time, seeing it largely as a desperate act by a grieving mother. Others believed that heavy punishment is required to protect the rule of law against vigilante justice.

Marianne Bachmeier was a struggling single mother who owned a tavern in Lübeck, West Germany, in the 1970s. Anna, her third child, resided with her. Her elder children had been placed for adoption. Anna has been described as a joyful and open-minded youngster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Km2ve_0kJ2RQgI00
Image for representational purposes onlyPhoto byCaroline HernandezonUnsplash

After a disagreement with her mother, the seven-year-old skipped school on May 5, 1980, and fell into the clutches of Klaus Grabowski. Unbeknownst to the neighbors, the 35-year-old butcher already had a criminal history for child sexual assault, was in psychiatry, and had himself castrated willingly. With court approval, he later underwent hormone treatment that restored his sexual drive.

Grabowski confined Anna in his apartment for hours before strangling her with pantyhose. It was never revealed whether he previously abused the girl. He was detained the same night after his fiancée called the cops. He admitted to the murder but denied abusing the child. Instead, he told a bizarre and disturbing tale, which may have added insult to injury for Anna's mother, Marianne.

He told the cops that 7-year-old Anna tried to seduce and blackmail him, threatening to inform her mother that he had assaulted her if he did not pay her money. He strangled her because he was afraid of going back to prison.

Marianne was deeply offended by his remarks for her daughter in media and felt that she needed to prevent Grabowski from damaging her daughter's reputation. Later, in an interview, she stated,

[Translated] "I heard he wanted to make a statement, I thought, now comes the next lie about this victim, who was my child"

His defense attorneys also said that he acted because of a hormonal imbalance induced by hormone medication he had after being intentionally castrated years before.

On March 6, 1981, it is the third day of the trial in the death of Anna, a seven-year-old girl who was strangled on May 5, 1980.

Klaus Grabowski, the accused culprit, and a previously convicted sex offender has already confessed to the murder. Around 10:00 a.m., Marianne Bachmeier, Anna's mother, approached him from behind in Lübeck district court, chamber 157. She took a .22-gauge Beretta from her baggy coat pocket, pointed it towards Grabowski's back, and pulled the trigger eight times. Grabowski died on the spot.

"I wanted to shoot him in the face. Unfortunately, I hit him in the back. I hope he's dead,"

The 31-year-old was apprehended without any struggle. She was put on trial in Lübeck almost two years later. Marianne Bachmeier was sentenced to six years in jail for manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Many people condemned the judiciary for permitting a guy who has previously sexually abused two girls to use hormones to restore his sex drive. Others accused Marianne Bachmeier of neglecting Anna and question her grief's sincerity. Others openly expressed their sympathy for the vengeful act.

Source: Norddeutscher Rundfunk (Northern German Broadcasting)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Germany# Mother# Abuse# Child Abuse

Comments / 1

Published by

Saurabh is a Computer Science & Engineering undergraduate student pursuing his writing interests. He enjoys researching current events/news as well as Evergreen Topics and has also been writing on Medium, Quora and Vocal.

N/A
11K followers

More from Saurabh

The 20-year-old female folk singer who was mauled to death by Coyotes

Taylor Mitchell, was a 19-year-old budding musician from Toronto, Ontario, who was on a tour to promote her debut album. The talented young singer had just released her debut Album to critical acclaim and had been nominated for Young Performer of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Read full story
195 comments

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read full story
165 comments
Alaska State

Native Americans have the highest suicide rate in the United States

Suicide rates among Native Americans/Alaska Natives are the highest of any racial/ethnic group in the United States. Suicide rates in this demographic have been rising since 2003. The high frequency of suicide among the Native American/Alaskan Native community, as well as the disparities in suicide circumstances among Native American and Alaskan Native decedents, highlight some of the inequities that this demographic experiences.

Read full story
48 comments

The Soldier who fought for both Union and the Confederacy during American Civil War

The American Civil War was the culmination of a long-running conflict between supporters and opponents of slavery that began with the establishment of the United States. Prior to the war, the North and South had been bitterly divided over the topic of slavery for decades.

Read full story
73 comments

When Christmas was banned by Christians for over 20 years in the United States

Christmas may appear to have always been celebrated in the United States, but this is not the case. In reality, Christians themselves prohibited the festive religious celebration in America for for 22 years.

Read full story
193 comments

Tsutomu Yamaguchi, the man who survived two atomic bombs

On August 6, 1945, a US bomber dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The attack killed more than 100,000 people and injured over a hundred thousand others. The bombing was followed by another on Nagasaki three days later. Japan surrendered on August 14 and World War II was over. The bombing of Hiroshima was the first use of nuclear weapons in warfare.

Read full story
2 comments

The most brutal kidnapping of a young white girl by Native Americans

Mary Jemison was born in 1743, on a ship travelling from Ireland to America. The Jemison family worked on the outskirts of civilization, converting wildness to cultivated soil. Each each day brought the danger of being attacked by a wild beast or a hostile Indian.

Read full story
114 comments

Quanah Parker, the Native American chief whose mother was a white woman

Quanah Parker, a Comanche chief, was born about 1845 as a direct result of the struggle between Native Americans and European settlers. Cynthia Parker, his mother, was kidnapped by the Comanches as a child and eventually married his father, Chief Peta Nocona.

Read full story
27 comments

Eunice Williams, the young white girl who refused to return to her family after being kidnapped by Native Americans

Queen Anne's War raged along the frontier in 1704. The French and English battled for control of North America, and the Mohawk and Abenaki tribes sided with the French against England.

Read full story
876 comments

Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own

The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.

Read full story
208 comments

Brits-giving, the unofficial Thanksgiving holiday of United Kingdom

Thanksgiving Day is an annual national holiday in the United States and Canada that commemorates the harvest and other blessings of the previous year. According to popular American belief, Thanksgiving is based on a harvest feast shared by English colonists (Pilgrims) of Plymouth and the Wampanoag people in 1621.

Read full story

The young white girl who was kidnapped, married, and lived among Native Americans for 25 years

In 1832, Silas and Lucy Parker relocated their young family from Illinois to Texas. The Parkers had settled right on the edge of the 250,000-square-mile Comanche empire, writes author S.C. Gwynne in Empire of the Summer Moon.

Read full story
173 comments
Chicago, IL

Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormones

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Many nutritionists recommend intermittent fasting as one of the most effective ways to lose weight. This way of losing weight requires a person to eat for a set period of time and then fast for 12-16 hours every day.

Read full story
3 comments

Charlie Chaplin was a womanizer having an obsession with young girls

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on declared credible sources. After breaking up with yet another of his young model girlfriends as she purportedly turned 25, Leonardo DiCaprio has turned into a meme on social media. However, there were very few criticisms of the celebrities who did what they did in an era before the internet and social media. Charlie Chaplin, a British actor, and filmmaker who is most known for his slapstick comedies has a history of problematic behavior and actions that, by modern standards at least, would constitute a serious offense.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

These are the best states to settle down in US in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on declared credible sources. People are relocating to different states for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, rent, cost of living, or the ease of living owing to remote jobs. If you are one of those persons who is looking to relocate for any reason, you should read the following article. In this article, we will look at some of the greatest states to live in the United States.

Read full story
1 comments
Princeton, NJ

A living cat was transformed into a telephone by two scientists

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on declared credible sources. You might have a hard time believing the headline but unfortunately, it's not fictitious. In 1929, a pair of scientists at Princeton University wanted to test how the auditory nerve perceives sound. Their test subject was a heavily sedated, but alive, cat.

Read full story
8 comments

Dead Soldiers were the source of the teeth of wealthy in 19th century

Dentistry, as we know it today, was in its infancy in 1815, and the mouths of the elite were decaying. Sugar intake was rising among the wealthy, and early attempts to whiten teeth with acidic solutions broke down the enamel. Teeth were being extracted at a rapid rate, the market for dental implants was expanding and the economy was thriving.

Read full story
4 comments

When Napoleon Bonaparte lost a battle with bunnies

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on declared credible sources. Napoleon is regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history. He is among the most well-known historical characters in both European and the rest of the world. He started off as a French military general before becoming the country's first emperor.

Read full story
2 comments

The astronaut who spent the most time in space is a woman.

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. You would be mistaken if you assumed that the astronaut who has spent the most time in orbit is a guy. That honor belongs to a woman. The most time in space was logged by astronaut Peggy Whitson. In 2017, Peggy Whitson, an astronaut with NASA, accumulated the greatest orbital time. She and other astronauts were pictured in the Quest airlock of the International Space Station earlier that year.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy