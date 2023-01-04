Native Americans have the highest suicide rate in the United States

Saurabh

Suicide rates among Native Americans/Alaska Natives are the highest of any racial/ethnic group in the United States. Suicide rates in this demographic have been rising since 2003. The high frequency of suicide among the Native American/Alaskan Native community, as well as the disparities in suicide circumstances among Native American and Alaskan Native decedents, highlight some of the inequities that this demographic experiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AClYK_0jxnIxnx00
Image for representation purposes onlyPhoto byEva BlueonUnsplash

The suicide rate in the United States has increased by 33% since 1999, but for Native American and Alaska Native women and men, the increases are significantly greater: 139% and 71%, respectively. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among Native kids aged 10 to 24, and the Native youth suicide rate is 2.5 times higher than the general national average, making these rates the highest among all ethnic and racial groups.

Native communities have greater suicide rates than any other racial or ethnic group in the United States, with suicide being the eighth highest cause of death for Native American and Alaska Natives of all ages. PTSD affects American Indians and Alaska Natives more than twice as frequently as the general population.

According to National Institute of Justice, more than four out of every five Native American and Alaskan Native women (84.3 percent) had suffered violence in their lives. This includes 56.1 percent who have been victims of sexual assault, 55.5 percent who have been victims of physical violence by an intimate relationship, 48.8 percent who have been victims of stalking, and 66.4 percent who have been victims of psychological aggression by an intimate partner. Over the course of their lives, more than 1.5 million American Indian and Alaska Native women have been victims of abuse.

Due to historical marginalization caused by genocide and institutional racism, Native Americans and Alaska Natives have lower health and socioeconomic results. These social determinants of health combine to produce a scenario that is harmful to Indian populations' physical and mental health. Suicide rates among American Indians and Alaska Natives are greater due to cultural isolation, alienation, and pressure to assimilate.

Sources:

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention

SAMHSA

National Institute for Justice

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Native Americans# Indians# Native Alaskans# United States

Comments / 47

Published by

Saurabh is a Computer Science & Engineering undergraduate student pursuing his writing interests. He enjoys researching current events/news as well as Evergreen Topics and has also been writing on Medium, Quora and Vocal.

N/A
10479 followers

More from Saurabh

The Soldier who fought for both Union and the Confederacy during American Civil War

The American Civil War was the culmination of a long-running conflict between supporters and opponents of slavery that began with the establishment of the United States. Prior to the war, the North and South had been bitterly divided over the topic of slavery for decades.

Read full story
69 comments

When Christmas was banned by Christians for over 20 years in the United States

Christmas may appear to have always been celebrated in the United States, but this is not the case. In reality, Christians themselves prohibited the festive religious celebration in America for for 22 years.

Read full story
193 comments

Tsutomu Yamaguchi, the man who survived two atomic bombs

On August 6, 1945, a US bomber dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The attack killed more than 100,000 people and injured over a hundred thousand others. The bombing was followed by another on Nagasaki three days later. Japan surrendered on August 14 and World War II was over. The bombing of Hiroshima was the first use of nuclear weapons in warfare.

Read full story
2 comments

The most brutal kidnapping of a young white girl by Native Americans

Mary Jemison was born in 1743, on a ship travelling from Ireland to America. The Jemison family worked on the outskirts of civilization, converting wildness to cultivated soil. Each each day brought the danger of being attacked by a wild beast or a hostile Indian.

Read full story
107 comments

Quanah Parker, the Native American chief whose mother was a white woman

Quanah Parker, a Comanche chief, was born about 1845 as a direct result of the struggle between Native Americans and European settlers. Cynthia Parker, his mother, was kidnapped by the Comanches as a child and eventually married his father, Chief Peta Nocona.

Read full story
27 comments

Eunice Williams, the young white girl who refused to return to her family after being kidnapped by Native Americans

Queen Anne's War raged along the frontier in 1704. The French and English battled for control of North America, and the Mohawk and Abenaki tribes sided with the French against England.

Read full story
706 comments

Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own

The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.

Read full story
208 comments

Brits-giving, the unofficial Thanksgiving holiday of United Kingdom

Thanksgiving Day is an annual national holiday in the United States and Canada that commemorates the harvest and other blessings of the previous year. According to popular American belief, Thanksgiving is based on a harvest feast shared by English colonists (Pilgrims) of Plymouth and the Wampanoag people in 1621.

Read full story

The young white girl who was kidnapped, married, and lived among Native Americans for 25 years

In 1832, Silas and Lucy Parker relocated their young family from Illinois to Texas. The Parkers had settled right on the edge of the 250,000-square-mile Comanche empire, writes author S.C. Gwynne in Empire of the Summer Moon.

Read full story
172 comments
Chicago, IL

Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormones

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Many nutritionists recommend intermittent fasting as one of the most effective ways to lose weight. This way of losing weight requires a person to eat for a set period of time and then fast for 12-16 hours every day.

Read full story
3 comments

Charlie Chaplin was a womanizer having an obsession with young girls

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on declared credible sources. After breaking up with yet another of his young model girlfriends as she purportedly turned 25, Leonardo DiCaprio has turned into a meme on social media. However, there were very few criticisms of the celebrities who did what they did in an era before the internet and social media. Charlie Chaplin, a British actor, and filmmaker who is most known for his slapstick comedies has a history of problematic behavior and actions that, by modern standards at least, would constitute a serious offense.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

These are the best states to settle down in US in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on declared credible sources. People are relocating to different states for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, rent, cost of living, or the ease of living owing to remote jobs. If you are one of those persons who is looking to relocate for any reason, you should read the following article. In this article, we will look at some of the greatest states to live in the United States.

Read full story
1 comments
Princeton, NJ

A living cat was transformed into a telephone by two scientists

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on declared credible sources. You might have a hard time believing the headline but unfortunately, it's not fictitious. In 1929, a pair of scientists at Princeton University wanted to test how the auditory nerve perceives sound. Their test subject was a heavily sedated, but alive, cat.

Read full story
8 comments

Dead Soldiers were the source of the teeth of wealthy in 19th century

Dentistry, as we know it today, was in its infancy in 1815, and the mouths of the elite were decaying. Sugar intake was rising among the wealthy, and early attempts to whiten teeth with acidic solutions broke down the enamel. Teeth were being extracted at a rapid rate, the market for dental implants was expanding and the economy was thriving.

Read full story
4 comments

When Napoleon Bonaparte lost a battle with bunnies

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on declared credible sources. Napoleon is regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history. He is among the most well-known historical characters in both European and the rest of the world. He started off as a French military general before becoming the country's first emperor.

Read full story
2 comments

The astronaut who spent the most time in space is a woman.

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. You would be mistaken if you assumed that the astronaut who has spent the most time in orbit is a guy. That honor belongs to a woman. The most time in space was logged by astronaut Peggy Whitson. In 2017, Peggy Whitson, an astronaut with NASA, accumulated the greatest orbital time. She and other astronauts were pictured in the Quest airlock of the International Space Station earlier that year.

Read full story
4 comments

Thousands of Nazis fled after WWII and settled under false names in United States

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. An untold history of the United States government's Nazi-hunting program suggests that American intelligence authorities built a safe refuge in the United States for Nazis and their collaborators after World War II. It describes decades of confrontations, often secret, with other governments over war criminals here and abroad.

Read full story
257 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County features some of the finest weather, landscapes, and beaches in the United States. All of this comes at a price that, understandably, not everyone can afford. However, one part of living in Los Angeles County that is not pricey is its food. You can get the finest meal no matter where you go, whether it's a luxury restaurant or a food truck.

Read full story

The United States government poisoned people during Prohibition

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Conspiracy theories are one of the most whacky and fascinating things you can encounter. Most of the time, these conspiracy theories do not have any base in reality and are only there for the entertainment purposes of most of the public. However, some of conspiracy theories are not just theories; they get confirmed years later for some reason. In this article, we will talk about one of the conspiracy theories which were confirmed by the government itself.

Read full story
338 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy