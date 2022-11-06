Brits-giving, the unofficial Thanksgiving holiday of United Kingdom

Thanksgiving Day is an annual national holiday in the United States and Canada that commemorates the harvest and other blessings of the previous year. According to popular American belief, Thanksgiving is based on a harvest feast shared by English colonists (Pilgrims) of Plymouth and the Wampanoag people in 1621.

Image for representation purposes only Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash

The Thanksgiving meal traditionally consists of turkey, bread stuffing, potatoes, cranberries, and pumpkin pie, and it is particularly rich in legend and symbolism. As family members gather with one another, the holiday season is often the busiest of the year for vehicular travel. Thanksgiving Day is to be celebrated on Thursday, November 24 this year.

Most Thanksgiving gatherings end with the entire family slumped in front of the television, in true family-gathering fashion. Who are we to disagree with that? Relax after a long day of eating by watching American football, a traditional Thanksgiving favorite. If epic films are more your thing, snuggle up in front of one. If you have room, you could go all out and finish everything with a glass of eggnog!

Considering the turbulent history of the United States and the United Kingdom, it may make little sense for the English to celebrate a holiday that has become so ingrained in American culture. However, as it turns out, British people are embracing American Thanksgiving.

According to statistics from 2014, one in every six Britons celebrated Thanksgiving and the number kept growing. Given that the origins of the American holiday can be linked directly to the Pilgrims' escape from England, it's ironic that the British have embraced the holiday.

Some people celebrate because they were abroad in the United States during the holiday and fell in love with the traditions, while others celebrate because they are expats and want to keep the tradition alive.

According to census data, approximately 160,000 Americans now reside in the United Kingdom. Many Britons have American relatives or partners or have been inspired to prepare a Thanksgiving feast after visiting the United States.