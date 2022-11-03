Chicago, IL

Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormones

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

Many nutritionists recommend intermittent fasting as one of the most effective ways to lose weight. This way of losing weight requires a person to eat for a set period of time and then fast for 12-16 hours every day.

Although many have seen its benefits, a new study suggests that intermittent fasting may be harmful to a woman's reproductive hormones. A team at the University of Illinois at Chicago was studying obesity when they discovered new effects of intermittent fasting in women.

Image for representation purposes onlyPhoto by 🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič on Unsplash

The group, led by Krista Varady, a UIC nutrition instructor, focused for about two months on a gathering of pre and post-menopausal corpulent people on the "Warrior eating regimen" technique for discontinuous fasting. Their discoveries have been published in the Wiley Online Library diary.

The specialists calculated the differences in chemical levels by comparing blood test results from members who followed intermittent fasting to those who did not. Krista Varady and her colleagues discovered that the levels of sex-restricting globulin chemical, a protein that transports regenerative chemicals throughout the body, remained unchanged in the members after two months, including different chemicals like testosterone and estrogen.

Regardless, dehydroepiandrosterone, or DHEA, a chemical that fertility clinics recommend to improve on ovarian capability and egg quality, was significantly lower in both pre and postmenopausal ladies at the end of the preliminary. It was approximately 14%.

"This suggests that in pre-menopausal women, the minor drop in DHEA levels has to be weighed against the proven fertility benefits of lower body mass. The drop in DHEA levels in post-menopausal women could be concerning because menopause already causes a dramatic drop in estrogen, and DHEA is a primary component of estrogen. However, a survey of the participants reported no negative side effects associated with low estrogen post-menopause, such as sexual dysfunction or skin changes", said Krista Varady.

During the trial, women who followed the "warrior diet" of Intermittent Fasting lost 3% to 4% of their initial weight. Varady concluded that more studies of intermittent fasting and other fasting methods should be conducted, particularly since negative information on IF has been reported from studies on mice and rats.

Source: Wiley Online Library

