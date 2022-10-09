When Napoleon Bonaparte lost a battle with bunnies

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on declared credible sources.

Napoleon is regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history. He is among the most well-known historical characters in both European and the rest of the world. He started off as a French military general before becoming the country's first emperor.

He is regarded as one of the most outstanding military leaders in history and, in his prime, was a formidable opponent. The most humiliating defeat for Napoleon, according to history, was at Waterloo. Or it might have happened eight years earlier when a swarm of relentless bunnies attacked the French emperor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUeuH_0iLmBnVm00
Napoleon BonapartePhoto by Jacques-Louis David on Wikimedia

There are a few different versions of the story—as with any good legends—but the one we're about to tell you is the one that historians seem to agree upon. The incident appears to have occurred around July 1807. The Treaties of Tilsi, which put an end to the war between Russia and France, had just been signed by Napoleon at the time.

Napoleon instructed his chief of staff Alexandre Berthier to organize a hunt to commemorate the treaty so he could let off some stress. But Berthier wasn't content to just chase a few bunnies around the countryside. He had bigger ideas. He had plans for a massacre, of 3000 bunnies to be specific.

In preparation for the major hunt, Berthier began gathering rabbits. He wanted it to be a special occasion; so, he wasn't pleased with just a few dozen rabbits. The majority of versions of the incident claim that he amassed between a few hundred and 3000 bunnies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FumNv_0iLmBnVm00
Image for representational purpose OnlyPhoto by Waranya Mooldee on Unsplash

All of the rabbits were caged and set up around the edges of a grassy field by Berthier and his men. The hunt began as soon as Napoleon and his guests arrived, with the hunters galloping into the field to capture their prey. But then an odd thing happened: The bunnies didn't flee in terror. Instead, they dashed in the direction of Napoleon and his hunting group.

At first glance, it appeared as though the rabbits were bombarding Napoleon and his guests with their cuteness. Their amusement and awe, however, quickly gave way to genuine dread and panic as the bombardment persisted. The emperor and his warriors made futile attempts to stave off the attack, but the animals just kept coming and coming, and they were vastly outnumbered.

Napoleon's legs were soon fully overwhelmed by the swarm, which had now begun to climb up his jacket. The emperor and his warriors made unsuccessful attempts to stave off the assault. They attempted to beat the bunnies back with tools like crops, sticks, and even muskets, but the attacks persisted.

Napoleon and his men even attempted to shoot them, but they were vastly outnumbered. Napoleon rushed his retreat because he saw it was a conflict he could not win. He withdrew to his carriage, which he believed to be safe. But he was mistaken. They continued to attack him in the same enthusiastic manner as the revolutionaries who stormed the Bastille.

Napoleon was encircled and under siege. They even started to compromise his carriage's security. He had no choice but to make a thorough retreat from the field of combat. The moment he started to walk away, the rabbits stopped attacking.

Source: The time Napolean was attacked by rabbits

# History

Saurabh is a Computer Science & Engineering undergraduate student pursuing his writing interests. He enjoys researching current events/news as well as Evergreen Topics and has also been writing on Medium, Quora and Vocal.

