The astronaut who spent the most time in space is a woman.

You would be mistaken if you assumed that the astronaut who has spent the most time in orbit is a guy. That honor belongs to a woman. The most time in space was logged by astronaut Peggy Whitson. In 2017, Peggy Whitson, an astronaut with NASA, accumulated the greatest orbital time. She and other astronauts were pictured in the Quest airlock of the International Space Station earlier that year.

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson has already spent more time off the planet than any other American, with more than 650 days, over 15 years after her maiden space launch. Before her retirement, she served as commander of the International Space Station twice.

Image for representational purpose Only Photo by Adam Miller on Unsplash

Since Whitson began working at NASA in the 1980s, it has been a long journey for her both literally and figuratively. She used to help space missions from the ground as a researcher. In 1992, she was appointed project scientist for the Shuttle-Mir Program. Four years later, she was selected as an astronaut, and in 2002, she made her first trip to the International Space Station.

She already had numerous records to her name before this. She was the woman who had spent the most time in space before her last expedition. She also made history by being the oldest woman to fly into space (56 at the time of her liftoff).

From 2009 to 2012, Whitson held the position of Chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA's Johnson Space Center, becoming the first non-pilot and female to hold such a position.

