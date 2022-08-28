The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.

However, one thing you will never hear about Los Angeles is that it is an inexpensive city. So, the cities discussed in this article are merely areas that are inexpensive by Los Angeles standards. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of Los Angeles' most affordable communities.

Encino

Photo by Ronnie George on Unsplash

Encino is a Los Angeles neighborhood with a population of 56,158 people. It is located in Los Angeles County and is regarded as one of the nicest areas to live in the state. Encino provides inhabitants with an urban vibe, yet the majority of homeowners own their houses. There are several restaurants, coffee shops, and parks in Encino.

Encino, in the heart of the San Fernando Valley, is one of the nicest neighborhoods in Los Angeles to buy a property. It has a more suburban vibe that is ideal for families, as well as an abundance of nightlife, shopping, and fashionable restaurants that attract younger inhabitants.

Encino has a median buying price of $753,844 and an average monthly rent of $1,475. The crime rate is likewise quite low, and it is safer than 76% of Los Angeles communities. It is ideal for singles, young professionals, families, and retirees.

Los Feliz

Photo by Héctor Martínez on Unsplash

Los Feliz is a peaceful hillside hamlet that attracts both established and emerging creative people. There are lots of old-school watering establishments, chic stores, and cafés, as well as the Vista Theatre, a 1923 movie palace, and a pair of outstanding Frank Lloyd Wright residences.

Los Feliz is a popular place for artists, musicians, and families, and it is one of the greatest districts in Los Angeles for young professionals. It is a wonderful spot to live for anybody who wants the Hollywood lifestyle without the Beverly Hills pricing, with cute Bungalows and Spanish-style villas, hip boutiques and cafés, hundreds of hiking trails in adjacent Griffith Park, and some of the top restaurants in Los Angeles.

It has a median buying price of $740,684 and a typical monthly rent of $1,407. It is safer than 63% of Los Angeles neighborhoods and is ideal for singles, young professionals, and families.

Playa Vista

Photo by Cosmic Timetraveler on Unsplash

Playa Vista is ideal for individuals who are new to the area. Playa Vista, located on the Westside of Los Angeles, is considered one of the nicest areas to live in California, and even better for people who are new to the city. From 1941 through 1985, the location housed the headquarters of Hughes Aircraft Company.

It provides affordable accommodation for a variety of lifestyles and is only 20 minutes from the beach, making it convenient for locals to go surfing or sunbathe after work. Playa Vista's closeness to Loyola Marymount University makes it an attractive Los Angeles neighborhood for college students and university employees.

It has a median buying price of $655,300 and a typical monthly rent of $1,535. The crime rate is likewise quite low, and it is safer than 80% of Los Angeles communities and is ideal for students, singles, young professionals as well as families.

