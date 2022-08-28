The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Saurabh

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.

However, one thing you will never hear about Los Angeles is that it is an inexpensive city. So, the cities discussed in this article are merely areas that are inexpensive by Los Angeles standards. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of Los Angeles' most affordable communities.

Encino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JvwkS_0hXu04g500
Image for Representational purpose onlyPhoto by Ronnie George on Unsplash

Encino is a Los Angeles neighborhood with a population of 56,158 people. It is located in Los Angeles County and is regarded as one of the nicest areas to live in the state. Encino provides inhabitants with an urban vibe, yet the majority of homeowners own their houses. There are several restaurants, coffee shops, and parks in Encino.

Encino, in the heart of the San Fernando Valley, is one of the nicest neighborhoods in Los Angeles to buy a property. It has a more suburban vibe that is ideal for families, as well as an abundance of nightlife, shopping, and fashionable restaurants that attract younger inhabitants.

Encino has a median buying price of $753,844 and an average monthly rent of $1,475. The crime rate is likewise quite low, and it is safer than 76% of Los Angeles communities. It is ideal for singles, young professionals, families, and retirees.

Los Feliz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBEEt_0hXu04g500
Image for Representational purpose onlyPhoto by Héctor Martínez on Unsplash

Los Feliz is a peaceful hillside hamlet that attracts both established and emerging creative people. There are lots of old-school watering establishments, chic stores, and cafés, as well as the Vista Theatre, a 1923 movie palace, and a pair of outstanding Frank Lloyd Wright residences.

Los Feliz is a popular place for artists, musicians, and families, and it is one of the greatest districts in Los Angeles for young professionals. It is a wonderful spot to live for anybody who wants the Hollywood lifestyle without the Beverly Hills pricing, with cute Bungalows and Spanish-style villas, hip boutiques and cafés, hundreds of hiking trails in adjacent Griffith Park, and some of the top restaurants in Los Angeles.

It has a median buying price of $740,684 and a typical monthly rent of $1,407. It is safer than 63% of Los Angeles neighborhoods and is ideal for singles, young professionals, and families.

Playa Vista

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GqG1I_0hXu04g500
Image for Representational purpose onlyPhoto by Cosmic Timetraveler on Unsplash

Playa Vista is ideal for individuals who are new to the area. Playa Vista, located on the Westside of Los Angeles, is considered one of the nicest areas to live in California, and even better for people who are new to the city. From 1941 through 1985, the location housed the headquarters of Hughes Aircraft Company.

It provides affordable accommodation for a variety of lifestyles and is only 20 minutes from the beach, making it convenient for locals to go surfing or sunbathe after work. Playa Vista's closeness to Loyola Marymount University makes it an attractive Los Angeles neighborhood for college students and university employees. 

It has a median buying price of $655,300 and a typical monthly rent of $1,535. The crime rate is likewise quite low, and it is safer than 80% of Los Angeles communities and is ideal for students, singles, young professionals as well as families.

Source: Extraspace

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Houses# Expensive places to live in lo# Cheapest places to live in los# Safest places to live in los a# LA

Comments / 24

Published by

Saurabh is a Computer Science & Engineering undergraduate student pursuing his writing interests. He enjoys researching current events/news as well as Evergreen Topics and has also been writing on Medium, Quora and Vocal.

N/A
5335 followers

More from Saurabh

The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.

Read full story
150 comments

Mushrooms can communicate with one another using 50 'electrifying' words

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Mushrooms are amazing. They grow on the ground, can be found in almost any environment, and are a fantastic source of nutrition. But what many people don't know is that mushrooms also communicate with each other. In fact, they communicate with each other using electrical signals.

Read full story
1 comments

Dogs experience dreams and nightmares just like Humans

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. When it comes to man's best friend, there are so many fascinating facts to discover. There are numerous facts about dogs that go beyond their behavior and facial expressions, whether you have a tiny or huge dog. With all of the love, hugs, and companionship these four-legged family members provide, the least we can do is learn more about what makes them so unique.

Read full story
3 comments

Over 50% of Americans expect another civil war in the coming years

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. For whatever reason, violence has always been a part of American culture, but it has surged at an alarming rate in the last decade. Politically motivated violent organizations have also been on the rise since violent fights between political groups have been widely covered. According to a recent study, one in every five Americans feels that violence driven by political motives is justified, at least sometimes.

Read full story
269 comments
Louisiana State

These are the poorest states to live in in United States

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.

Read full story
17 comments
California State

The most expensive states in the United States to live in in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite the fact that inflation differs from state to state, the cost of living has been growing for a long time and at a rate not seen in many years. Families and businesses are more mobile than ever before and working from home has become the standard in many industries. Many individuals are seeking low-cost venues and moving out from their present expensive states to an affordable alternative. So, if you're aiming for a cheap place to live, you should avoid these states.

Read full story
6 comments
Virginia State

You can get paid to relocate to these states in the United States

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As remote work becomes the norm for many people, more homeowners are departing from the most expensive locations than a year ago. Many Americans are fleeing to Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Florida, among other areas. Migration into Florida has increased, with net inflows into Miami, Tampa, Cape Coral, and North Port more than a year ago. The most prevalent sources of purchasers intending to relocate to those cities are New York and Chicago.

Read full story
61 comments

3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As permanent remote work becomes the norm for many individuals, more homeowners are fleeing the most costly areas than a year ago. According to a Redfin research issued last month, Los Angeles ranks second in the country for outbound movements as the cost of living and house prices continue to rise and homeowners migrate to less costly locations.

Read full story
5 comments

The housing market is slowing down in Los Angeles, CA

The median house price in Southern California's ultra-competitive housing market fell for the first time since January. The median price is the point at which half of all residences sold for more and half sold for less. The six-county region's typical sale price was $750,000, a decrease from $760,000 in May.

Read full story
8 comments

Ancestors of Hobbits most likely existed 600,000 years ago

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Hobbits are characterized as members of a race of mythical beings related to and resembling humans that live in underground caverns and are distinguished by their pleasant disposition, tiny stature, and hairy feet. Hobbit is a nickname for species namedHomo floresiensis that gained popularity following the 2001 premiere of the Lord of the Rings trilogy based on J. R. R. Tolkien's works.

Read full story
29 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.

Read full story
8 comments

3 of the best family friendly water parks in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is one of the few cities in the United States with a mix of almost all types of topography, including mountains, beaches, and deserts. It also has diverse flora and fauna, which enhances both urban and rural surroundings. Every year, visitors from all over the world, as well as locals, eagerly await the Summer season to experience everything that Los Angeles has to offer.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

The best public pools to cool off the Summer heat in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As Los Angeles is blessed with beaches due to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, going to swimming pools may appear to be a silly idea, yet many people prefer the charm and accessibility of swimming pools over that of crowded beaches. There are several public swimming pools in Los Angeles, however, the majority of them are only accessible during the summer and the summer is finally here.

Read full story

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.

Read full story
12 comments

These are the best neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Due to the abundance of sunshine, sandy beaches, welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and startups, amazing food scene, and spectacular nightlife, The County of Los Angeles is a popular destination for singles and young professionals. The areas best suited for young professionals are determined by factors like the proportion of millennial inhabitants, available jobs, and proximity to affordable housing, nightclubs, and restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

The minimum wage raised from July 1 in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Image for representational purpose onlyPhoto by Jp Valery on Unsplash.

Read full story
57 comments

3 of the best Taco trucks in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. With residents from all over the world, Los Angeles County is renowned for its multicultural population. The individuals who live here also bring their local delicacies, which enriches the county's food culture and makes it more vibrant than ever before. The highest number of any racial group in Los Angeles County is Hispanic, which makes up 47.98% of the total population. Therefore, it should not be surprising that Mexican cuisine predominates in both high-end restaurants and on the county's streets.

Read full story
2 comments

This is the best Mexican restaurant to eat in in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy