Mushrooms can communicate with one another using 50 'electrifying' words

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

Mushrooms are amazing. They grow on the ground, can be found in almost any environment, and are a fantastic source of nutrition. But what many people don't know is that mushrooms also communicate with each other. In fact, they communicate with each other using electrical signals.

The researchers implanted small electrodes into patches of growing fungi and measured the electrical activity transferred between the organisms via nutrient-absorbing structures known as hyphae. Electrical pulses were sent between mushrooms in patterns that resembled up to 50 sentences.

Image for Representational purpose only Photo by Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash

According to a mathematical analysis by researchers, fungi appear to use a system of electrical signals similar to human speech. Human nerve cells send information through long, underground filamentous structures known as hyphae, and previous research has suggested that electrical impulses are delivered through the same method in fungi.

It has even been shown that the firing rates of nerve signals in humans rise as wood-digesting fungi come into contact with wooden blocks, suggesting that fungi might use this electrical “language” to tell distant parts of themselves or to tell neighboring fungi such as trees about food or injury.

According to the research published in the Royal Society Open Science, these spikes frequently formed trains of activity, resembling vocabularies of up to 50 words, and the distribution of these “fungal word lengths” was nearly identical to those of human languages.

According to Prof Andrew Adamatzky at the University of the West of England, some fungi may create electrical waves to preserve the integrity of their mycelia, similar to how wolves howl to maintain the integrity of their group. New scents and repulsors may be broadcast to other parts of their mycelia as a result of these electrical waves, he suggested.

References:

The Royal Society Publishing