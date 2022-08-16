Over 50% of Americans expect another civil war in the coming years

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

For whatever reason, violence has always been a part of American culture, but it has surged at an alarming rate in the last decade. Politically motivated violent organizations have also been on the rise since violent fights between political groups have been widely covered. According to a recent study, one in every five Americans feels that violence driven by political motives is justified, at least sometimes.

Violence is believed to be the leading reason for such beliefs of the public. Between 2010 and 2020, firearm fatalities in the United States increased by roughly 43%, while gun purchases increased during the coronavirus pandemic. There have been 326 mass shootings within the first 189 days of 2022. Motor vehicle accidents were continuously the leading reason for death for children and adolescents in the United States prior to 2020. In 2021, weapons were responsible for 6.1 fatalities per 100,000 persons under the age of 19.

Image for Representational purpose only

Homicide increased by 28% from 2019 to 20201, the highest single-year percentage rise ever recorded. Firearms were used in 57.7% of violent fatalities in 2019, but 62.1% in 2020, when they were used in 78.9% of homicides (19,995 of 25,356) and 52.8% of suicides (24,292 of 45,979).

According to a new survey, more than half of Americans believe that the current state of the United States will lead to another civil war in the coming years. Two-thirds of respondents saw "a severe threat to our democracy", yet more than 40% felt that "having a strong leader for America is more vital than having a democracy" and that "native-born white people are being displaced by immigrants in America". Half of those polled (50.1%) believed that "civil war would erupt in the United States over the next several years".

Among the 6,768 people who thought violence was at least occasionally permissible in order to attain one or more specified political goals, 12.2% were prepared to conduct political violence personally "to threaten or intimidate a person," 10.4% "to harm a person," and 7.1% "to murder a person".

Also, one of the reasons is rising skepticism about the sustainability and effectiveness of democracy in the United States. Most Americans across the political spectrum now see a major danger to American democracy. At the same time, over 70% of Americans think that "American democracy exclusively serves the interests of the affluent," while voters for Donald Trump (including 9% of Democrats, liberals, and Joe Biden backers) disagree with the assertion that "democracy is the ideal form of government."

