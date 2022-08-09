These are the poorest states to live in in United States

Saurabh

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.

Poverty thresholds are used by the United States Census Bureau as part of the official poverty measure to determine the public's income and poverty levels, as well as other relevant data. These statistics are published in an annual report for the year and over time.

These standards and guidelines are dollar values established by the United States government to represent the smallest amount of money required to fulfill a person's or family's basic necessities. People who earn less than the specified amount are deemed poor.

Every year, the government of the United States establishes poverty standards and guidelines to show how much money an individual or family requires to meet their basic necessities. These parameters are based on the Consumer Price Index, which monitors the cost of goods and services.

Using the criteria mentioned earlier, below are the three poorest states in the United States of America.

3. New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MszXT_0hAi4pmO00
Albuquerque, New MexicoPhoto by Guilherme Garcia on Unsplash

With a poverty rate of 18.2 percent, New Mexico is the third most poor state in the US. Almost a quarter of the children in the state are poor. Sadly, New Mexico's public schools are the worst in the country, with the worst dropout rates of any state.

According to the 2021 Census by the United States Census Bureau, the state has a population of 2,115,877 people. The median household income in the state is $51,243 per year. The median property value in New Mexico is $175,700, with rents starting at $857 per month.

2. Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07XsAh_0hAi4pmO00
New Orleans, LouisianaPhoto by Joe Lavigne on Unsplash

Louisiana is the second poorest state in the United States, with 17.4% of its inhabitants living at or below the poverty level. In addition, it also has the second-highest percentage of childhood poverty, with 26.8% of its children living at or below the poverty line. Louisiana has the third-lowest median household income in the country, at $50,800.

The state's population is 4,624,047 people, according to the United States Census Bureau's 2021 Census. The average annual per capita income in the state is $29,522. The median home value in Louisiana is $168,100, with rentals starting at $876 per month.

1. Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFU6S_0hAi4pmO00
Mississippi, USPhoto by Jp Valery on Unsplash

Mississippi is the poorest state in the United States, with 18.7% of its population living in poverty. In addition, the state has the highest rate of child poverty, with 27.9% of its under-18 population falling inside federal poverty criteria. Food insecurity affects 15% of the population. Mississippi also has the highest obesity rate in the US, at 39.7%, and the lowest life expectancy, at 74.4 years.

According to the United States Census Bureau's 2021 Census, the state has a population of 2,949,965 people. The average annual per capita income in the state is $ 25,444, and household income is $46,511. The average property value in Mississippi is $125,500, with monthly rents beginning at $789.

Published by

Saurabh is a Computer Science & Engineering undergraduate student pursuing his writing interests. He enjoys researching current events/news as well as Evergreen Topics and has also been writing on Medium, Quora and Vocal.

