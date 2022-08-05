The most expensive states in the United States to live in in 2022

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

Despite the fact that inflation differs from state to state, the cost of living has been growing for a long time and at a rate not seen in many years. Families and businesses are more mobile than ever before and working from home has become the standard in many industries. Many individuals are seeking low-cost venues and moving out from their present expensive states to an affordable alternative. So, if you're aiming for a cheap place to live, you should avoid these states.

The expensiveness of a place is decided by its cost of living. It comprises all costs for a person's basic requirements, such as food, shelter, healthcare, and transportation. Housing expenditures account for the majority of a person's cost of living. As a result, it is reasonable to presume that if a location features residences on the more costly end of the spectrum, the location will be more expensive than others.

In this article, we will look at some of the most expensive states to live in in the United States in 2022.

3. California

Santa Monica, CA Photo by Joe Cooke on Unsplash

Well, You most probably expected California to show up on the list as it is one of the most populated as well as notoriously expensive States in the United States. Despite the fact that real estate prices in California have been on the decline, it remains one of the most expensive states to reside in the United States.

According to research conducted by the California State Legislative Analyst, the state has been building 110,000 fewer houses than what is required for the past thirty years, resulting in a housing shortage of around 3.5 million units and counting, which ultimately translates to higher costs.

California has the highest gas prices, and transportation expenses are the second highest in the country. The average single-family home costs $683,996, which is double the national average. However, in major metropolitan regions such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, expenditures are substantially higher.

2. New York

New York Photo by Carl Solder on Unsplash

New York City is the most expensive city to live in, while New York State is the second most expensive state in the United States. It has a population of 19,835,913 residents as per 2021 Census. New York City housing is the second most costly in the country, costing 2.3 times the national average. A two-bedroom apartment in New York costs an average of $1,717, whereas a similar property in New York City costs an average of $5,874.

A single-family home in New York typically costs $429,000. With barely a quarter of inhabitants able to purchase a new house depending on their salary, New York has the seventh-lowest housing affordability rate. At $63,970, the average income in the state is the second highest in the country. With barely a quarter of inhabitants able to purchase a new house depending on their salary, New York has the seventh-lowest housing affordability rate.

1. Hawaii

Kaneohe, Hawaii Photo by Darren Lawrence on Unsplash

Hawaii is the most costly state in the United States to live in. Hawaii's cost of living is roughly double the national average. Despite having twice the national average in living costs, Hawaii boasts the best healthcare and the fourth-lowest poverty rate. Hawaii has long been a popular tourist destination, but it is also an expensive tourist attraction; those with lower incomes are soon priced out, especially for longer stays.

A two-bedroom apartment in Hawaii costs around $1,651. A two-bedroom apartment in Honolulu costs $3,500 per month. The state also has same rates as a two-bedroom apartment in the state costs an average of $1,651. Groceries are approximately 50% more expensive than the national average since most things must be delivered to the island.

