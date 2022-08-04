You can get paid to relocate to these states in the United States

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

As remote work becomes the norm for many people, more homeowners are departing from the most expensive locations than a year ago. Many Americans are fleeing to Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Florida, among other areas. Migration into Florida has increased, with net inflows into Miami, Tampa, Cape Coral, and North Port more than a year ago. The most prevalent sources of purchasers intending to relocate to those cities are New York and Chicago.

Moving to a new location may be physically, psychologically, and financially taxing. But wouldn't it be great if you could get paid to relocate? Some local governments are paying remote employees to relocate to their region in order to attract more people to their city or state. Furthermore, some states may even pay you to live there if you accept a local job, so you don't have to be a remote worker. This post will explore the states which might reward you for relocating there.

Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska Photo by Zetong Li on Unsplash

If getting closer to nature seems attractive, nothing surpasses Alaska's rough, stunning terrain. Alaska distributes royalties from its oil and gas business to all of its inhabitants. The Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend, which was established in 1982, distributes a substantial sum of money to citizens each year. Before applying, you must be an Alaska resident for a calendar year.

The annual payout is likely to be more than $1,000 this year. As an added bonus, Alaska has no income or sales taxes, saving you even more money to migrate to the Frontier State! The two prerequisites for receiving these benefits are that you have to live in Alaska for a full calendar year and intend to stay in Alaska forever after your first calendar year.

Maine

Maine Photo by Savannah Rohleder on Unsplash

Maine is another another state that will reward you for relocating there. If you are a student, it should be your first choice because the state can assist you in easing the burden of your student loans. Instead of directly giving money, first-time homeowners with student loan debt are eligible for up to $40,000 in student loan forgiveness, which is much more money than other states that pay you to move. Furthermore, the programme is available throughout the state, and all students are eligible to apply.

Eligibility Criteria:

Student debt must be larger than $1,000 and up to 15% of the home's buying price to be eligible.

Credit score of 640 or higher.

Purchase a house in Maine for between $86,600 and $131,100.

You must be a first-time homebuyer.

Should not be a current resident of Maine.

Vermont

Vermont Photo by Eric Chen on Unsplash

For people who moved to Vermont after July 1, 2021, Vermont's worker relocation grants pay up to $7,500 in expenditures such as moving charges, lease deposits, and their first month's rent.

Grant recipients must work full-time in Vermont as cashiers, bartenders, home health aides, cashiers, labourers, landscapers, carpenters, farmers, or in a variety of other jobs that are in high demand. Everyone must be paid at least $13.39 per hour, which is considered the Vermont living wage.

The benefits of relocating to Vermont aren't restricted to those who take up in-demand careers. This year, the state is also offering a new round of remote worker relocation incentives. The grant covers up to $7,500 in relocating fees for workers who relocated to Vermont on or after February 1, 2022. Previous versions of the programme, which began in 2018, offered over 300 payments of up to $10,000 to workers who relocated to the state.

