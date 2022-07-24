Los Angeles, CA

The housing market is slowing down in Los Angeles, CA

Saurabh

The median house price in Southern California's ultra-competitive housing market fell for the first time since January. The median price is the point at which half of all residences sold for more and half sold for less. The six-county region's typical sale price was $750,000, a decrease from $760,000 in May.

A broader picture, however, indicates that prices are still rising when compared to last June when the median price was $679,000. Nonetheless, the decline comes as a bit of a surprise. Although median prices tend to peak in the summer, the average rise from May to June over the previous decade was 1.78 percent. Prices declined from May to June for the last time in 2010.

Image for Representational purpose onlyPhoto by R ARCHITECTURE on Unsplash

It is natural for anybody looking to purchase a home to want to ensure that they are receiving the greatest deal available. Especially in Los Angeles, where real estate isn't cheap. People, in general, prefer to pay as little as possible when purchasing and get more in return when selling.

As reported by the California Association of Realtors, The median house price in California fell 4.0 percent in June to $863,790, from a revised record high of $900,170 in May. The June price was 5.4 percent higher than the previous June's price of $819,630. The moderated median house price was partly caused by a shift in the mix of sales in June when the high-end market began to pull back.

June 2022 Sales & Price ReportPhoto by California Association of Realtors

The most important thing to remember is that the market will always correct itself. It fluctuates, and you must keep in mind that cycles occur naturally. People feel we are at the conclusion of a cycle right now. Deals can be struck as a result of this! If you are waiting because you believe there will be tremendous deals and a major price adjustment in the future, you are better off playing the game right now since sellers are hesitant.

And when individuals are uncertain, they don't negotiate as hard. Keep a look out for expensive houses and keep your fingers on the pulse of reasonably priced ones. But remember one thing at the end of the day: Buy the best your budget can afford!


