The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.

The good news is that you can do the same thing and enjoy it all without even having to leave your zip code. Treat yourself to a day pass to a hotel pool in Los Angeles and enjoy a daycation at one of these luxurious locations without the trouble of carrying an overnight bag.

Fairmont Miramar Hotel

Image for Representational purpose only Photo by Paolo Nicolello on Unsplash

The Fairmont Miramar Hotel can be found at 101 Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica, California 90401. The beachfront hotel has always been a celebrity magnet, and if you're lucky, you could even get to meet some of them. The Miramar, located on five sweeping acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean, offers a resort-like ambiance in a superb location: walking distance to the Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica State Beach, and the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

It offers guests with a Pool day pass from 9 a.m. to sundown every day of the week. The hotel pool day pass gives you all-day access to a large heated pool, comfortable sun loungers, and free internet. The Hotel Pool Pass day is $30 for adult, $20 for children, and free for newborns. Metered street parking is available, as is discounted valet parking, which costs $10 for the first two hours and $7 every subsequent hour. You can also have Spa pass for $150 per Adult.

Hilton Universal City

Image for Representational purpose only Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

The Hilton University City Hotel is located at 555 Universal Hollywood Dr, Universal City, CA 91608, about a block from the main entrance of Universal Studios Hollywood. Every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., it offers guests a Pool day pass. The hotel pool day pass grants you all-day access to the hotel's enormous sparkling heated outdoor pool, hot tub, and complimentary shuttle service to Universal Studios. There is also poolside restaurants and complimentary wifi.

The day pass to the hotel pool costs $30 per person and is free for newborns. Cabana rentals start at $165 for up to 6 people and include a television, bottled water, and a fruit dish. Daybed is also available for $95 for 4 persons. There is discounted self-parking for $12 and valet parking for $22.

Marina del Rey Hotel

Image for Representational purpose only Photo by Fabio Fistarol on Unsplash

Marina del Rey Hotel is an elegant waterfront hotel located at 13534 Bali Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292. It is 2 miles from the Venice Beach promenade and 5 miles from the Santa Monica Pier. A heated outdoor pool with a hot tub and a sundeck is available, as is outdoor event space and a 24-hour business center. For a price, valet parking and bike rentals are offered.

It gives you access to a heated outdoor pool, a hot tub, and the opportunity to reserve a cabana without making a reservation. The Marina del Rey Hotel includes all of this, as well as free wifi, the option to order food and beverages from SALT, and access to their fitness facility.

Every day of the week, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., it offers visitors a Pool day pass. Adults pay $40 for the Day Pass, children pay $15, and newborns are free. The Sunday Boat House Pool party costs $15 per adult, a Cabana costs $200 for a maximum of ten people, and a Daybed is $150 for six people. There is a discounted Valet Parking for $20.

