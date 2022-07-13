Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

Los Angeles is one of the few cities in the United States with a mix of almost all types of topography, including mountains, beaches, and deserts. It also has diverse flora and fauna, which enhances both urban and rural surroundings. Every year, visitors from all over the world, as well as locals, eagerly await the Summer season to experience everything that Los Angeles has to offer.

The summer season is the ideal time to appreciate all that Los Angeles has to offer since there is nothing keeping you from going out there and enjoying it with the entire family as there is no school, no schedules, and so much more daylight! Summer wouldn't be complete for many families until they visited a water park. As there are water parks all around Southern California, you may visit one as a day trip or as part of long summer vacation. This article will explore 3 of the Best family-friendly Water Parks in Los Angeles, CA.

Buccaneer Bay At Splash!

Buccaneer Bay is a family-friendly water park that mixes the thrills of a water park with the ornamental pirate themes common in theme parks. It is located at 13806 La Mirada Blvd, La Mirada, CA 90638. Buccaneer Bay has a flowing river channel, three water slides, an interactive play structure for children, zero-depth beach access, and two spray pad sections. Decorative pirate-themed elements, such as a dramatic skull rock and a marooned ship, create a delightful ambiance that guests will enjoy throughout the water park.

Admission prices are based on height rather than age. Guests must be at least 48" tall to ride the water slides. While riding the slides, no life jackets or goggles are permitted. While in the water, all guests under 48" must wear a life jacket at all times. There are a limited number of life jackets provided on-site; however, guests are advised to bring their own Coast Guard Approved life jackets. All children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 18 years old.

DryTown Water Park

DryTown Water Park is a waterpark near Palmdale, California at 3850-B E Ave S, Palmdale, CA 93550, United States. It is open from Memorial Day weekend in May through Labor Day weekend in September. It is the Antelope Valley's only water park, making it an ideal summer visit.

DryTown provides a range of activities for both small children and more adventurous older children. The water park is perfect for the whole family, with 6 acres of thrills and gorgeous landscape. Dusty's Mineshaft Racer, Big Rock River, Devil's Punch Bowl, Little Miner's Camp, Rattler's Revenge, and The Wildcatter are among some of the attractions.

Raging Waters

Raging Water Los Angeles is the biggest water park of Califronia located at 111 Raging Waters Dr., San Dimas, CA 91773. The 60-acre park has been mentioned under their list of top 10 Water parks by USA Today and is home to more than 50 world-class attractions for people of all ages, including Aqua Rocket, the state's first hydromagnetic water coaster! From mid-May till September.

Raging Waters is located in San Dimas, California, and is only 30 minutes from Anaheim/Disneyland or downtown Los Angeles. Parents will be relieved to know that small children have their own play area, which includes Kid's Kingdom and Splash Island Adventure.

In addition, Raging Waters Los Angeles will have a more efficient, accessible, and guest payment method in 2022. Only credit, debit, and prepaid cards, as well as secure mobile payments such as Apple Pay, will be accepted at the park.

