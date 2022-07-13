The best public pools to cool off the Summer heat in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

As Los Angeles is blessed with beaches due to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, going to swimming pools may appear to be a silly idea, yet many people prefer the charm and accessibility of swimming pools over that of crowded beaches. There are several public swimming pools in Los Angeles, however, the majority of them are only accessible during the summer and the summer is finally here.

The dates generally correspond with the end of the school year. You're one of the lucky ones if you have a pool in your backyard, but if you don't, you'll need to know where to locate them in Los Angeles. This article will help you in finding some of the best public pools in Los Angeles, CA.

The Culver City Plunge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8Hs1_0gd7hFi800
Image for Representational purpose onlyPhoto by Joe Ciciarelli on Unsplash

The Culver City Plunge opened on August 31, 1949, as part of the Veteran's Memorial Park in Culver City. It can be found at 4175 Overland Ave in Los Angeles. The pool is open all year and offers lap swimming in both short and Olympic lengths.

The Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department of Culver City aspires to provide comprehensive aquatics programming that fulfills the needs of the community via highly accessible, entertaining, and diverse learning and recreation activities. They also try to provide a secure, responsive, and inviting atmosphere that supports our city's people's health and well-being.

The pool is usually clean, and it appears to be on the cold side. Lanes are commonly rented out to private organizations and athletic programs of private schools. There is tiny parking just near the pool, however, the spaces are not much to be available for everyone.

Annenberg Community Beach House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TiAh_0gd7hFi800
Image for Representational purpose onlyPhoto by Anna Demianenko on Unsplash

The Beach House, located at 415 Pacific Coast Hwy in Santa Monica, is a one-of-a-kind community destination. The Annenberg Community Beach House at Santa Monica State Beach is free and open to the public beach facility. There's plenty for everyone to enjoy with breathtaking views, a splash pad, a playground, Marion Davies Guest House, beach courts and fields, community and cultural activities, a historic summer pool, free wi-fi, and more!

As per the official website, During the summer pool season, the pool is open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. The only portion of the property that charges entry is the pool area. It periodically opens the pool for Bonus Pool Days on warm weather weekends or holidays between October and May.

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqbEq_0gd7hFi800
Image for Representational purpose onlyPhoto by Jay Solomon on Unsplash

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is a pool facility adjacent to the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. It first opened its doors in 1990 and is located in Pasadena's picturesque Brookside Park, just south of the famed Rose Bowl Stadium, specifically at 360 N. Arroyo Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91103.

This world-class aquatics facility provides year-round aquatic and fitness programming to children, youth, families, and elders, allowing people of all ages to reap the advantages of good living habits, regular exercise, and sports training. It is well known as the Rose Bowl Aquatics swim club's training facility, as well as Rose Bowl Masters swimming, Rose Bowl diving teams, and the Rose Bowl water polo club.

