These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XZj3_0gXzOizX00
Image for representational purpose onlyPhoto by Spacejoy on Unsplash

Millions of people are drawn to the City of Angels every year, either to visit or settle there, and Hollywood's glamour and glam are simply the cherries on top of all the above-mentioned reasons. The majority of individuals do make preparations for the pricey lifestyle in Los Angeles, but many are unaware of just how expensive the city can be on their finances.

The two main causes of your financial difficulties may be your expenses for meals and lodging. Los Angeles is known for having affordable, delectable cuisine available at every turn of the street, so your needs will always be satisfied. Contrarily, the property market in Los Angeles is one of the most costly, regardless of whether you buy or rent. In this article, we will look at some of the cheapest apartments as per L.A. standards in Los Angeles, CA.

NVE at Fairfax

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpirU_0gXzOizX00
Image for representational purpose onlyPhoto by Nathan Van Egmond on Unsplash

Monthly Rent (Starting): $621 per month

The apartment is located at 639 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036. These are a group of apartments built in 2018 available for short-term lease. The apartments are specifically designed to provide a distinctive luxury living environment while fostering a genuine feeling of comfort. The neighborhood provides something special that you won't find anywhere else, with finely designed interiors and striking urban characteristics.

Its five-story structure, which is conveniently situated just south of Melrose Avenue on Fairfax, offers a spectacular 360-degree panoramic view of famous locations including the Hollywood Sign and the skylines of Century City, Beverly Hills, and Downtown LA.

Pet Policy:

  • Cats and dogs under 25lbs are allowed.
  • Two pets maximum per apartment.

Contact: (844) 220-2137

Huntington Apartments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odvfi_0gXzOizX00
Image for Representational purpose onlyPhoto by Andrea Davis on Unsplash

Monthly Rent (Starting): $700 per month

Offer: Up To 2 months of free Rental!

The Apartments are located at 752 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90014. They offer functional studios with shared bathrooms for $650–750 ($700–800 per deposit/150 square feet). Every utility is included. On-site laundry and bicycle anchors are available. Although there are no parking spaces at the building, there are numerous public parking facilities that charge monthly rates.

Get your second and last month of rent free if you meet the requirements and want to sign a 1-year lease for a studio apartment or a single unit. Only the second month of rent will be free if you meet the requirements and want to sign a 6-month lease for an efficiency study.

Offer Requirements: Applicants must have a credit score of 650, no evictions or criminal records, and a monthly income that is three times the rent in order to be considered.

Pet Policy:

  • Up to one dog under 15 pounds is allowed.
  • A deposit of $500 per pet.
  • Cats are not allowed

Contact: (844) 523-9928

The Rosslyn Lofts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNE0y_0gXzOizX00
Image for Representational purpose onlyPhoto by Emmarose on Unsplash

Monthly Rent (Starting): $721 per month

The apartments are located at 451 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013. The Hart Brothers constructed the Rosslyn Lofts in 1913. John Parkinson, who also designed Union Station, City Hall, and the Los Angeles Coliseum, was responsible for the initial name of the building: "Rosslyn Million Dollar Fireproof Hotel". A resident at The Rosslyn Lofts can live, work, and socialize close to home because the financial district is accessible by foot.

Pet Policy:

  • A maximum of 2 pets are allowed.
  • Dogs under 35 lb are allowed.
  • Rottweiler, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, and German Shepherds are not allowed.
  • Cats under 35 lb are allowed.
  • Birds, Fish, and Reptiles are allowed.

Contact: (213) 670-7734

