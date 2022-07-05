These are the best neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

Due to the abundance of sunshine, sandy beaches, welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and startups, amazing food scene, and spectacular nightlife, The County of Los Angeles is a popular destination for singles and young professionals. The areas best suited for young professionals are determined by factors like the proportion of millennial inhabitants, available jobs, and proximity to affordable housing, nightclubs, and restaurants.

The list is based on Niche's list, which was created using data from the FBI, BLS, and the United States Census Bureau, among other sources. Here are some of the top Los Angeles neighborhoods for young adult professionals to live in Los Angeles.

City Center

Santa Monica, California's City Center area has a population of 2,577 people. One of the nicest areas to reside in California is City Center, which is located in Los Angeles County. Residents enjoy a dense metropolitan vibe while living in the City Center, where the majority of people rent their homes. There are numerous bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks in City Center.

It has a median home value of $1,924,654 and a median rent of $2,515 per month. The majority, 96% of people rent their homes while only 4% own them in City Center, Santa Monica.

Ocean Park

In close proximity to some of Santa Monica's most well-known attractions, including the beach, shops, restaurants, bars, and much more, is the safe and welcoming neighborhood of Ocean Park. There are currently 12,072 people living there.

It is one of the nicest areas to settle in California and is in the county of Los Angeles. Residents enjoy a dense metropolitan vibe while they live in Ocean Park, where the majority of people rent. There are numerous bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks in Ocean Park.

With a population of 12,072, Ocean Park has a median home value of $1,260,192 and a median rent of $1,856. The majority, 80% of residents rent their homes while 20% own them.

Wilshire/Montana

Wilshire/Montana is a community designed to fulfill your daydreams if your concept of California life entails a sunny sky and an ocean breeze. It is an affluent area of Santa Monica that appeals to established families and young professionals with higher earnings. Residents have easy access to a variety of stores, fine dining, and top-notch educational institutions.

The Santa Monica Palisades, which look out over the ocean, are directly along the neighborhood's western edge. The Santa Monica business district is located immediately south of Wilshire Montana and offers a wide variety of dining and shopping opportunities.

With a population of 14,828 residents, Ocean Park has a median home value of $1,201,595 and a median rent of $2,135. The majority, 79% of residents rent their homes while 21% own them.

