The minimum wage raised from July 1 in Los Angeles County, CA

Saurabh

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGsBk_0gTpDYw800
Image for representational purpose onlyPhoto by Jp Valery on Unsplash

On a local and statewide level, California's minimum wage rules have been changed. Locally, 12 California towns and Los Angeles County's minimum wages have been increased on July 1, 2022. To stay in compliance, every employer in the areas mentioned needs to be informed of the changes and make the necessary adjustments.

Businesses should proceed cautiously because the laws can change based on where in Los Angeles the workplace is physically located. Employers must abide by the local minimum wage laws in cities including Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Malibu, and Pasadena.

Beginning on July 1, the minimum wage for both Los Angeles County citizens and those living in the city of Los Angeles has been increased. The minimum wage in the City of Los Angeles will rise from $15.00 to $16.04 per hour. Large hotel employees must receive a higher minimum salary. The hourly minimum wage for workers at hotels with 150 rooms or more will rise from $17.13 to $17.64 as of July 1.

The increased minimum wage is also applicable to employees under the County of Los Angeles wage law. But, as Los Angeles County employs a different methodology to calculate its cost of living adjustments, the minimum wage in unincorporated parts of the county has been raised from $15.00 to $15.96 per hour.

If a resolution voted by the Los Angeles City Council is approved by Mayor Eric Garcetti, the majority of employees in the healthcare sector will soon be guaranteed a minimum pay rate of $25 per hour. Additionally, this rule would prevent layoffs and benefit reductions that may otherwise be used to lessen the burden of the statute.

This law parallels extra criteria for a particular City of Los Angeles ordinance mandating full-time hotel employees to receive guaranteed sick leave pay and at least an hourly rate of $18.17 if their firm has 150 or more guest rooms.

Saurabh is a Computer Science & Engineering undergraduate student pursuing his writing interests.

