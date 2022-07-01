3 of the best Taco trucks in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

With residents from all over the world, Los Angeles County is renowned for its multicultural population. The individuals who live here also bring their local delicacies, which enriches the county's food culture and makes it more vibrant than ever before. The highest number of any racial group in Los Angeles County is Hispanic, which makes up 47.98% of the total population. Therefore, it should not be surprising that Mexican cuisine predominates in both high-end restaurants and on the county's streets.

One of the most well-known Mexican foods is the taco, and taco trucks are well-known suppliers of them throughout the county of Los Angeles. We will look at some of the finest taco trucks in Los Angeles County, California, in this article.

Ricky’s Fish Tacos

Image for representational purpose only Photo by Kevin Liang on Unsplash

Ricky's Fish Tacos is a Food truck serving famed fish tacos at 3061 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027. The Ricky's Taco Truck is one of the most talked-about in Los Angeles County, and while the taste is a subjective matter, you'll probably agree after visiting that the hype is justified.

In contrast to other similar establishments, it has a simple, limited menu. Although the fish is deep-fried, it still has a fantastic fresh fish texture and is light and airy. There are no taco bling, cover-ups, or add-ons. A few fresh chunks of fish are topped with a fresh tortilla and some hot pico de gallo.

Even though the truck's location is consistent for the most part, you should check Ricky's Twitter for the most up-to-date information about the truck's location, before heading out this evening for a fresh taco.

El Chato Taco Truck

Image for representational purpose only Photo by Manny Becerra on Unsplash

El Chato Taco Truck is located at 5300 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036. Tacos, burritos, and quesadillas are its three main menu items. They offer authentic carne asada, chorizo, chicken, and tacos al pastor, among other things. As per the official website, the Truck has been rated as the best taco truck in Los Angeles by L.A. Weekly.

Even though there are lengthy lines, the service is efficient and the wait is worth it. Ask to have the grilled onions and the pickled onions with habanero added if they aren't already included in your order. They elevate their cuisine to the next level.

Leo's Taco Truck

Image for representational purpose only Photo by Max Nayman on Unsplash

Leo's Tacos Truck can be found at 1515 South La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles, California, 90019. It has been serving customers from East to West of Los Angeles for ten years. In order to better serve the inhabitants of Los Angeles County, 8 new trucks have been opened by the establishment.

The restaurant is well-known for its exquisite Al Pastor Tacos, which will have you craving more. The taco's savory, seasoned pork is complemented by the sweet, luscious pineapple. Ask for the condiments, such as the limes, radishes, green avocado salsa (which has a little spiciness), red salsa, and the cilantro and onion mix (for extra spice).

Thank you for reading! Download NewsBreak App for better optimization and reading experience.

References:

Ricky's Fish Tacos

El Chato Taco Truck

Leo's Tacos Truck