This is the best Mexican restaurant to eat in in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.

From posh Downtown rooftops to family-run establishments in the Valley, Los Angeles County has it all. This article aims to explore some of the finest Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles County, California.

Holbox

Holbox is a Mexican Seafood restaurant that specializes in fresh, local seafood and Yucatan-inspired meals. It can be reached at 3655 S Grand Ave Ste C9, Los Angeles, CA 90007. There are plenty of other excellent establishments here, but Holbox is the best restaurant in the market, as it would be in almost any other market in Los Angeles.

While simplicity runs throughout the meal, the tiny nuances enrich and even define your experience at Holbox. A dish of buttery-soft Baja scallops and avocado drenched in lime/serrano/cilantro aguachile, a smoked fish tostada with yellowtail, shrimp, and scallop, topped with sliced onions, avocado crema, peanuts, and some deadly spicy chile de arbol, and much more are included in the menu. Then there's a whole section of tacos that are also worth your attention.

