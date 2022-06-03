The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.

Top-tier restaurants in Los Angeles serve fantastic cocktails and solid sides in addition to all that red meat. From traditional chophouses to modern beef palaces, Los Angeles County has everything. In this article, we will have a look at some of the cheapest steakhouses that serve delicious steaks in Los Angeles County, CA.

H&H Brazilian Steakhouse, Downtown LA

Picanha Brazilian most famous cut H&H Brazilian Steakhouse on Yelp

H&H Brazillian Steakhouse is located at 518 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014, United States. The Downtown location debuted in 2019 and rapidly became a popular dining option for regional meat aficionados. For dinner and weekend brunch, customers will have the option of all-you-can-eat or a la carte alternatives.

It has a $64 unlimited churrasco menu that includes filet mignon, picanha, ribeye, lamb chops, sausages, pork ribs, and other items. For customers looking for a la carte options, the restaurant also serves A5 Japanese wagyu beef, whole short ribs, and a burger option at the bar.

Lala's Argentine Grill

Bife de chorizo Lala's Argentine Grill on Yelp

Lala's Argentine Grill is located at 7229 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046. It is one of the more well-known Argentinian restaurants in Los Angeles. It's the kind of place where cheese and spaghetti are acceptable appetizers for a hearty steak meal.

The establishment is perfect for a casual date. The patio of Lala's is dark yet sparkling, both romantic and celebratory. Lala's offers Skirt Stake, Angus Beef Steak Fish, Filet Mignon, etc. It's the kind of place where you want to order a carafe of sangria and stay for hours.

